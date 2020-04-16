Image zoom Dicks Sporting Goods; Inset: Vivien Killilea/Getty

It looks like Jennifer Garner is using her free time to get some outdoor exercise and a dose of vitamin D during social distancing. The actress was recently spotted in Los Angeles on a bike ride, reminding us that it might be time to break our own bicycles out of storage and do the same.

Garner, whose classic style we often look to for inspo, opted for light wash jeans, a pink cotton T-shirt, a fabric face mask, and a pair of knit sneakers. If one thing is for sure, it’s that the Love Simon star knows comfortable and stylish footwear,so her choice to wear Nike’s Joyride Flyknit Running Shoes wasn’t lost on us. And the only thing better than Garner donning a new pair of Nike sneakers is the fact that we found them on sale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Joyride style, which Nike debuted last summer, features the brand’s signatureFlyknit material that’s breathable, lightweight, and fits snug to the foot for a hug-like feel. What’s more, the heel construction includes pockets filled with tiny foam beads to offer extra cushioning and support with each step, resulting in a truly comfortable experience whether you’re running or walking.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Taraji P. Henson All Agree on This Controversial Leggings Trend

Garner’s particular colorway of choice brings cotton candy to mind; pink and blue foam beads add a pop of color to the teal and white base of the sneakers. This isn’t the only outfit she’s worn them with, either. Last month, the actress took to her Instagram account to participate in a pushup challenge while wearing the white sneakers with her trademark no-fuss look of jeans and a T-shirt.

While Garner’s exact Nike Flyknit sneakers are selling out quickly in certain sizes, there are 10 other styles available to shop right now. The sneaker, which typically retails for $180, is 25 percent off at Dick’s Sporting Goods right now, so there’s never been a better time to expand your collection of comfy kicks.

Shop the Jennifer Garner-approved Nike Flyknit sneakers, below, while they’re still on sale.

Image zoom

Buy It! Nike Women’s Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes in White/Racer Blue, $134.97 (orig. $179.99); dickssportinggoods.com