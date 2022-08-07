Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon

Jennifer Garner always delivers when it comes to laid-back looks that are so easy to recreate. She is often spotted sporting sneakers when out and about, and the actress was seen wearing an eye-catching new color option of a style she's returned to again and again. And we found the exact pair available at Amazon that is still in stock.

During a recent outing, the mom of three was walking in the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoes in a black, purple, and coral color combo, which just so happen to be a fresh new color option from the brand. The sporty style features subtle pops of purple and coral, which serve as a pretty contrast across the black and white sneakers.

This shoe style, which you can snag for $140, has racked up more than 2,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are fans of sneakers' cloud-like cushioned footbed.

Buy It! Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Running Shoe in Black/Purple/Coral, $139.95; amazon.com

"These Adrenaline [shoes] are from heaven. They give great support and cushion for my walks," one reviewer shared. Plus, those who deal with heel pain have even given the shoes their seal of approval. "I recently developed plantar fasciitis and… these did not disappoint" described a shopper who said they were able to walk seven miles with no discomfort thanks to these sneakers. "They are soft, lightweight, and support the arch."

If you happen to have already scooped up a pair of The Adam Project actress's exact pair, the shoes are available in 15 other color palettes — from monochromatic all-black or all-white to bolder hues like a periwinkle tie-dye. The brand even has the approval of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), so you know they're legit.

If you've yet to try Brooks sneakers and are on the hunt for a new go-to pair of athletic shoes, make like Garner and invest in the "super comfy" running shoes. Be sure to peruse the color options before they sell out.

