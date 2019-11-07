You Can Snag Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Sunblock for Less Than $10 Right Now

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner has been gracing our television screens since the late ‘90s, but you would never guess that she’s been in the public eye for two decades just by looking at her. The secret behind her healthy complexion? She says it’s simply sunscreen.

In fact, Garner is so adamant about diligently protecting her skin, when we spoke to her a few months back about her beauty philosophy, the Neutrogena ambassador said one of her biggest tips is to wear sunscreen religiously. “Keep sunscreen everywhere, and always apply more than you think you need,” she told PEOPLE. “You just have to be a nerd about it, and get it done!”

If you think that advice only pertains to summer months and you can start slacking on applying SPF now that it’s cooler out, think again. According to dermatologists, sunscreen is something that should be applied every day of the year — it helps prevent sun damage from occurring and fights signs of premature aging.

For an affordable SPF option you can wear year-round, consider Garner’s go-to: Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. Not only is the sunscreen water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, but it is also dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts.

Besides protecting skin from both UVA and UVB rays, the lightweight sunblock is also formulated to absorb quickly and leave behind a matte, grease-free finish. Even Garner has raved about its “sheer” texture that “doesn’t feel gross when you put it on.”

The best part? While the sunblock is already affordable at $11.78 for a three-ounce bottle, it is currently on sale for just under $9 at Walmart — meaning now is the perfect time to stock up on the Jennifer Garner-loved product for even less.

