Jennifer Garner Calls This $25 Drugstore Retinol Oil One of Her 'MVP' Skincare Products

Jennifer Garner is the jack of all trades, and a busy woman at that!

On top of filming new movies, whipping up tasty treats for her #PretendCookingShow on Instagram, and hanging out with her three kiddos, she somehow manages to squeeze in some nightly skincare. In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress and Neutrogena brand ambassador revealed some of the most coveted products in her beauty routine, including one of her new favorites — Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Serum.

“This is my new MVP,” Garner said, referencing the retinol oil. “My skin has always been sensitive to retinol and would turn bright red if it was too strong. But this [line-smoothing] oil doesn’t freak my skin out.”

In case you didn’t know, retinol is an anti-aging skincare product that not only helps to speed up cell turnover — which is key to keeping skin looking youthful and plump — but it also smoothes, brightens, and helps clear up acne, too. The Neutrogena oil Garner loves is a lightweight, highly-concentrated retinol treatment that claims to reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles in just one week, thanks to its unique concoction of hyaluronic acid, retinol SA, and glucose complex. Its fast-absorbing formula is so powerful, it penetrates deeply into dry skin and can even start to improve the look of dehydrated skin overnight.

Simply massage four or five drops onto your face and neck every morning and evening, after cleansing and before moisturizing. The 13 Going on 30 alum has been one of the brand’s ambassadors for over 12 years, so it’s safe to say she’s tested her fair share of its products and discovered some of the very best ones.

If you’ve been looking for a retinol to add to your skincare routine, we suggest taking a page from Garner’s beauty book. Scroll down to shop a bottle of this $25 retinol online at Walmart.

Buy It! Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Serum, $24.97; walmart.com