Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff and Cindy Crawford Are Big Fans of This $10 Body Oil That You Can Get on Amazon

While a trip to the spa may cost you hundreds of dollars, you can get that same luxurious experience (the smell, the feel of the sensual oils, and that post-spa glow) right at home with this under-$10 sesame oil that’s developed quite the A-list following over the years.

Neutrogena’s light sesame formula body oil, which is currently 56 percent off on Amazon, is one of the brand’s most popular products. Amazon shoppers love that this affordable moisturizer also works as a bath oil, shaving oil, and and cuticle oil. And they’re not the only ones obsessed with the shower staple.

The lightweight moisturizer has been one of Jennifer Garner’s go-to products for years. “My standby since I was really young is the Sesame Oil that I keep in my shower,” she tells PEOPLE. “I feel like the smell is part of me and my kids wouldn’t recognize me if I didn’t have it on. I’ve worn it my whole life.”

Buy It! Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil, $9.99 (orig. $22.55); amazon.com

Hilary Duff is also a big fan. “It smells so good to me,” Hilary told Byrdie. “I love, love, love smelling like that.”

And Cindy Crawford is another celeb who uses the best-seller on the reg. “After I shower, I use the Neutrogena body oil — the sesame one,” she told Refinery29. “The dry-brushing gets the dry skin off before you shower; then I apply the body oil and just kind of let it soak in for a second before I dry off. I just love the way my skin feels after.”

Users rave about its soft scent, affordable price point, fast-absorbing formula, and the glow it leaves behind, but it’s pretty clear what they love most about the body oil — its versatility. While many use it post-shower like Cindy, others love using it to lather their legs for a smooth shave or adding it to their baths so they can moisturize their skin while they soak.

Reviewers also like to apply the body oil, which earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, after shaving to soothe razor burn. Some even mix it with their favorite lotions to make more expensive creams go further, though many claim it delivers plenty of intense moisture on its own.

“This stuff practically changed my life,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I put it on every time I shower and it saves me lots of time from putting on lotion. My husband gets dry skin in the winter, so I suggested he try this method and he’s hooked now. We highly recommend.”

“Love, love, love this oil,” another chimed in. “I have sensitive skin and many oils cause a reaction on my skin. This goes on light and it has a clean, light smell. I put it on after I shower, before I towel dry, and I don’t need any additional moisturizers. I’ve been using this for years and love it.”

And since a little goes a long way, one bottle is all you need to pamper your skin and treat yourself to a little self-care moment whenever you need it. No wonder Jennifer wants to hoard this stuff!