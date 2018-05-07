We’re just minutes away from seeing the top names in fashion arrive at the Met Gala red carpet, which means your Instagram feed will be a sea of gowns and tuxedos all night long. But Jennifer Garner is indenting your Instagram a bit early, with a cute throwback photo from when she attended the Met Gala.

She shared a photo of herself from 2007, wearing a red strapless Valentino ballgown with long cascading train writing, “You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress— Met Gala 2007.”

She also wrote that #TrueFriendsHelpYouPee, tagging her friend, Nicole King Solaka, in the post. That year she attended the ‘Poiret: King of Fashion” exhibition alongside the designer Valentino, who designed her dress which she picked out with the help of stylist at the time Rachel Zoe. It was the first and only time Garner attended the Met Gala.

This year you will see celebrity attendees try to abide by this year’s controversial theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The exhibition seeks to show the inspiration the Catholic church has had on fashion designers over the years.

With the stamp of approval from the Vatican itself, the Met Gala is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET with Anna Wintour hosting the gala alongside co-hosts Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace. Stay tuned for every update right here.