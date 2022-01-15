Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Cutest Cooling Pajamas That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'

The always-down-to-earth (and frankly, always down-to-clown) Jennifer Garner recently took her 11.8 million Instagram followers along for her quick nighttime wind-down routine, which included a fuzzy headband from the Honest Company and a striped red pajama set. Of course, it's the latter we couldn't get over, because one can never own too many PJs — and this Garner-approved two-piece is one of the best out there. At least that's what shoppers are saying about it.