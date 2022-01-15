Jennifer Garner Just Wore the Cutest Cooling Pajamas That Shoppers Call 'Perfection'
The always-down-to-earth (and frankly, always down-to-clown) Jennifer Garner recently took her 11.8 million Instagram followers along for her quick nighttime wind-down routine, which included a fuzzy headband from the Honest Company and a striped red pajama set. Of course, it's the latter we couldn't get over, because one can never own too many PJs — and this Garner-approved two-piece is one of the best out there. At least that's what shoppers are saying about it.
Garner's red pajamas are from Lake, and they hit all the boxes when it comes to a really good sleep set: They're made from poplin cotton that's soft, lightweight, easy to wash, and, most importantly, cooling (hot sleepers, this one's for you). In fact, one reviewer writes, "I live in Florida and hate being hot in the night — these PJs are breathable, comfortable, and oh so perfectly cut for a flatter fit."
Consisting of pants and a long-sleeved button-up top, Garner's colorful set is undoubtedly stylish. It's available in various striped options, like red, green, and navy, as well as solid colors, like a pretty peach and a muted green, which means you'll have no problem finding a hue that suits you.
Buy It! Lake Pajamas Scarlet Poplin Piped Pants Set in Red, $136; lakepajamas.com
Every style has pretty piped detailing and a secret feature — ahem, it's pockets! — that makes them not only fashionable, but also incredibly functional. Pockets on PJs are a total game changer, because yes, we all need a place to store our nighttime snacks.
It's really no wonder that shoppers are calling them "perfection" and "the best pajamas [they've] ever worn." Some reviewers are even asking the brand to "please oh please don't ever stop making these," while others are requesting the PJs be made in more poplin fabrics, too.
The set costs $136, which isn't pocket change, but it's also not the most expensive option for really luxe pajamas that'll last you a very long time. Plus, you could easily mix and match the PJs with other loungewear staples you already own.
If you want to get in on the pajama party and twin with Garner, shop her exact comfy set in red, or browse more color options below.
Buy It! Lake Pajamas Scarlet Poplin Piped Pants Set in Navy, $136; lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pajamas Scarlet Poplin Piped Pants Set in Peach, $136; lakepajamas.com
