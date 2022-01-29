This Jennifer Garner-Loved Brand Just Launched the Cutest Valentine's Day Pajama Sets
Whether Jennifer Garner talks about a product she loves or is simply spotted wearing something from a brand we admire, many of us take note, and then take action. Recently, the relatable star wore a classic set of red poplin Lake pajamas on her Instagram story — and now the same brand debuted a new collection filled with red and pink hues just in time for Valentine's Day.
If your Galentine's Day or Valentine's Day plans involve getting cozy rather than going out, upgrading your pajama collection with a new set might be on your radar. While Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a button up long sleeve shirt (with pockets) with a matching pair of pants, the Valentine's Day pajamas collection curated by Lake showcases additional sets. It covers a complete roster of pairings, like long sleeve shirts and shorts, T-shirts and pants, nightgowns, and even robes — and many shoppers other than Jennifer Garner are quick to mention how comfortable Lake pajamas are to wear.
Buy It! Lake Pima Long-Long Weekend Pajamas Set in Heart, $124; lakepajamas.com
"I have never written a review for anything I have purchased before. But, I must tell you that these pajamas inspired me to," wrote one five-star reviewer, who purchased the Pima Short-Long Set. "They truly are the softest, most comfortable pajamas I have ever worn. And I certainly have spent plenty of time in them during this pandemic! I am now buying some for my husband, daughter, and plan on giving them to all of my girlfriends for presents. The only bummer is that, apparently, I can't wear them to the grocery store. Well, maybe I can!"
Buy It! Lake Pima Short-Long Pajamas Set in Rose, $114; lakepajamas.com
No matter whether you choose to add a set with shorts or pants to your pajama rotation, tops have a scoop neck and bottoms have an elastic waistband with a 29-inch inseam for pants and a 3-inch inseam for shorts. All are made from 100 percent pima cotton and feature a classic Valentine's Day pattern, like pink or red stripes. There's even a pattern with red hearts if you want to be extra festive.
"These pajamas are buttery soft and smooth, and oh-so-comfortable to sleep and lounge in," added another shopper, who traded in their Sleepy Jones pajamas in favor of sets from Lake that allow for more movement.
"I have never understood people who want to stay in their pajamas all day. After ordering Lake, however, I totally understand," wrote a different five-star reviewer, who purchased a nightgown. "These are, by far, the softest pajamas I've ever owned. [I] want to stay in them all day and can't wait to put them on at night."
Before you join Jennifer Garner in LAKE pajamas, keep in mind they run true-to-size, according to the brand. Shop for an ultra-comfy set and treat yourself just in time for Valentine's Day.
Buy It! Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Pajamas Set in Classic Red, $98; lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pima Nightgown in Rose, $84; lakepajamas.com
Buy It! Lake Pima Robe in Wisteria, $136; lakepajamas.com