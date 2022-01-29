This Jennifer Garner-Loved Brand Just Launched the Cutest Valentine's Day Pajama  Sets

"I have never written a review for anything I have purchased before. But, I must tell you that these pajamas inspired me to," wrote one five-star reviewer, who purchased the Pima Short-Long Set. "They truly are the softest, most comfortable pajamas I have ever worn. And I certainly have spent plenty of time in them during this pandemic! I am now buying some for my husband, daughter, and plan on giving them to all of my girlfriends for presents. The only bummer is that, apparently, I can't wear them to the grocery store. Well, maybe I can!"