Jennifer Garner Talks to – and Kisses! – Her Sweatpants in Hilarious Packing Video

Jennifer Garner is a woman who values comfort, to the point where she literally invited a pair of sweatpants to join her while packing for an upcoming trip.

The actress posted the hilarious video on Instagram Thursday, showing her talking to her sweatpants while sitting on the floor of her closet.

“Who gets to come? Who hasn’t been in a long time and feels like they’re the right choice? It’s you,” she said as she kisses the pair of sweatpants before packing them. “I can’t look at them. It makes me feel too bad. You can come, too.”

“The hardest part about packing… #sweatpantsmatter #youreallmyfavorite #iloveyou” she captioned the post.

Garner, 47, told PEOPLE last year that she in fact feels most beautiful when wearing a pair of sweatpants, which explains her recent Instagram video. And her three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, love seeing their mom minus all the red carpet glam.

“My kids are so relieved to see me take my makeup off and put glasses and sweatpants on,” she told PEOPLE in April 2018 about what makes her feel her best. “I guess that doesn’t really count as feeling beautiful! It is more like feeling wanted and loved for being me, which is even better.”

In April, the actress graced the cover of PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue, demonstrating a kind of effortless beauty that she’s become synonymous with.

And when she’s not attending an event, Garner admits her off-duty “uniform” more often than not is workout clothes. “I try so hard to get out of [them],” she told PEOPLE, “but sometimes the day just doesn’t give you a break to shower and put on my other uniform, which is jeans, a sweater and sneakers.”