Jennifer Garner Decorated for Pride Month in the Super Supportive Sneaker Brand Cameron Diaz Just Wore
Moms are always on the go. This isn't exactly breaking news, but finding a pair of shoes that keeps your feet comfortable when you're constantly moving is — and right now, Hollywood moms are pointing us toward one brand that gets the job done.
Jennifer Garner is the latest celeb to give Hoka shoes her seal of approval. On Sunday, The Adam Project actress, 50, posted a video to Instagram in which she's wearing a casual outfit of black leggings, a plaid button-up shirt, and Hoka Bondi 7 Sneakers.
While Hokas are best known as running shoes, Garner just proved that they're suitable for a wide variety of activities, like decorating trees for Pride Month. In Cameron Diaz's case, they're great for work: She wore a coral pair of Hoka Clifton Shoes with a blazer while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, taking the phrase "business casual" to a whole new level.
So many other celebs are wearing the shoes too: Reese Witherspoon owns at least two pairs of Hoka shoes and has worn them while watching her son's soccer practice and walking her dog over the years, Gwyneth Paltrow has wandered around a farmer's market in the cushiony kicks, and Britney Spears took her own pair of Hoka Bondis for a spin on an electric bike in January.
Made with an ultra-lightweight yet durable foam, Hoka shoes are designed to endure many miles and keep your feet comfortably cushioned the whole time. Shoppers back up the unbeatable support they provide, with one at Nordstrom calling the Hoka Clifton "the most comfortable shoes" they've "ever worn." Another described wearing Hoka sneakers as "like floating on clouds," and a third claimed it feels like they're not wearing shoes at all.
Even nurses who work 12-hour shifts rave about how their feet feel after a workday in Hokas, writing that the supportive sneakers are far superior to other popular running shoe brands. While they're not cheap at upwards of $100, reviewers claim that the investment is worth it, as Hoka shoes will likely become your go-to choice for everyday wear for years to come.
Do your feet a favor and snag your own pair of celeb- and nurse-approved Hoka sneakers below.
