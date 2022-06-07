Jennifer Garner Decorated for Pride Month in the Super Supportive Sneaker Brand Cameron Diaz Just Wore

Made with an ultra-lightweight yet durable foam, Hoka shoes are designed to endure many miles and keep your feet comfortably cushioned the whole time. Shoppers back up the unbeatable support they provide, with one at Nordstrom calling the Hoka Clifton "the most comfortable shoes" they've "ever worn." Another described wearing Hoka sneakers as "like floating on clouds," and a third claimed it feels like they're not wearing shoes at all.