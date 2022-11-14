Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look

By
Claire Harmeyer
Published on November 14, 2022 01:36 PM

Jennifer Garner virtue
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty / Virtue

"Short hair, don't care!"

That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."

Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable as ever, The Adam Project actress revealed her step-by-step process for styling her short hair, calling out the exact Virtue hair care products she used to get the job done. (Abergel is the creative director for Virtue, while Garner is a brand partner.)

First up, Garner applied the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler from the roots to the ends of her hair to "bring out the natural texture" and protect her strands from heat styling. The cream also adds softness and shine to all hair types and blends in seamlessly without leaving a visible trace. Plus, according to Garner, "it smells good."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> virtue
Virtue

Buy It! Virtue 6-in-1 Styler, $19; virtuelabs.com

After using a hair dryer, Garner reached for the double-duty Virtue Texturizing Spray — or as she called it, "a dry shampoo and hairspray all in one" — which adds some "lift and volume." As showcased on Garner's slightly unkempt style, this spray creates the "perfectly undone tousled look," in Abergel's words.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> virtue
Virtue

Buy It! Virtue Texturizing Spray, $19; virtuelabs.com

Finally, Garner finished off her lob with the Virtue Healing Oil, which she applied from the mid-shaft to the ends of her hair for a shiny finish. "It won't get rid of your curls and texture," she explained. "No! It will bring them up and happy." This treatment is so popular, it's sold out at Virtue as of this writing, but you can still get it at Dermstore.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> virtue
Virtue

Buy It! Virtue Healing Oil, $44; dermstore.com

Every Virtue product Garner used includes Alpha Keratin 60ku, an ingredient that has the power to repair damaged areas of hair, skin, and nails. As she pointed out, "Your hair at the end of styling will be healthier than when it started. What's better than that?"

These three products are designed to bring volume, shine, and extra life to any haircut — short or long — so snag them before they start selling out at more retailers.

