Jennifer Garner Shows Her In-Shower Hair Care Routine — While Wearing a Wetsuit and Goggles!

Jennifer Garner always keeps it real with her followers on Instagram, but on Monday she got so personal, she let fans inside her shower!

The actress, 47, who became the first celebrity partner for the hair care brand Virtue Labs in December 2019, grabbed her go-to products and hopped in the shower to demonstrate their effectiveness. Hilariously dressed in a wetsuit and goggles, Garner explained why she fell in love with her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel’s line.

“I don’t know about one person who doesn’t care about having the best possible hair they can have. Show ’em to me. A couple years ago scientists found a way to extract a protein, it’s called Alpha Keratin 60ku and it’s the protein that’s in your hair and nails. I know it’s supposed to be great for color. I don’t totally get the science to be honest, but they claim to make your hair thicker and they actually do,” the actress said. “It’s called Virtue.”

As she grabbed the thickening and volumizing Virtue Labs Full Shampoo, Garner started to lather up and said, “Watch the magic happen!”

Then Garner moved on the the Virtue Labs Full Conditioner, which she applied from the middle of her strands down to ends and brushed through. “Do you brush tangles out of your hair when you shower? Do you wear a wetsuit when you shower? I do,” the star jokingly said as she combed her hair.

Once she rinsed everything out, Garner went to the sink and applied some of the Healing Oil, which she said “detangles and smells so good.” Then the actress finished with the 6-in-1 Styler which she loves because she said, “I’m gonna look like Cindy Crawford!”

In her Instagram caption the star joked that, “Exactly no one has asked about my hair care routine, so this feels about right.”

She then went on to praise Abergel’s brand, which launched three years ago. “I fell for #VirtueLabs as soon as [Adir] shared with me and now I’m working with them to help spread the word—because it NO JOKE will change what is happening on your head. Oh yes, I mean what I say. Give it a shot,” she concluded, adding the hashtag: #wetsuitnotincluded.

Garner, who graced the cover of PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue, revealed she has a very no-fuss daily approach to beauty. “I work out pretty hard so I almost wash it every day,” she said.

“But I don’t like blow it out. I walk around with wet hair. But I just feel like, ‘I’ve showered! Don’t I get a gold star? What more do you want from me?'”