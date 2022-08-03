No Apron? No Problem — Jennifer Garner Bakes in Floral Maxis, and So Should You

Jennifer Garner is known for her trusty recipes, be it for apple muffins or the perfect summer outfit.

Lucky for us, The Adam Project star shared both in her latest Pretend Cooking Show video on Instagram. She mixed, poured, and folded ingredients wearing a billowing floral maxi dress with white sneakers, which has been her go-to pairing of the season.

The flowy Celine garment — complete with whimsical mustard flowers and a plunging neckline — is made of a light silk material that's ideal for keeping cool in a hot, stuffy kitchen and outside. Garner put both environments to the test, wearing it while baking and taking it for a stroll in her greenhouse to collect the day's harvest. And best of all: The dress has not one, but two pockets, which surely came in handy during all of that multi-tasking (and batter spoon licking, of course).

Maxis aren't just ideal for making muffins and gardening, though. The super versatile, easy-to-throw-on summer staples are perfect for family barbecues and picnics, date nights, baby showers, and even the office. Garner was recently spotted wearing a more casual, smock-style one while having a roadside chat with boyfriend John Miller.

Shop Floral Maxi Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Garner:

Anna-Kaci Chiffon Floral Print V-Neck Maxi Dress, $30.99; amazon.com

Ferrendo Floral Maxi Dress, $35.99; amazon.com

Lulus Fresh Picked White Floral Print Backless Maxi Dress, $79 (orig. $98); lulus.com

J.Crew Strappy Linen Maxi Dress in Breeze Blooms, $198; jcrew.com

Anrabess Loose Kimono Maxi Dress, $43.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Lulus Garden Meandering Floral Chiffon Gown, $108, nordstrom.com

At $2,400, Garner's Celine number comes at a pretty steep price, but the good news is, there's no shortage of affordable floral maxis on the market. In fact, you can get one for as little as $31 on Amazon and choose from multiple prints.

Other budget-friendly picks include this dainty, backless dress from Lulus with a floral pattern strikingly similar to Garner's version, this button-up bohemian dress, or if you prefer to go sleeveless, this strappy linen style from J.Crew is a great choice. A Kimono wrap maxi is another option, and this botanical printed one is on sale right now.

The next time you're stumped by what to wear on a sweltering day, channel your inner Jen and grab a dependable, stylish maxi from your closet. Keep scrolling to stock up!

