Jennifer Garner Finally Got Her Ears Pierced After Being 'Afraid' Her Dad Wouldn't Approve

Even at 48 years old, Jennifer Garner says she still looks for her parents' approval.

During a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, the actress reveals that she recently got her ears pierced for the first time and asked her father before going through with the decision.

While appearing on the show via video chat, DeGeneres asks the mother of three about her new bling and if she was currently wearing earrings.

"I can't show them off because it's all I see," Garner says, bringing her ears closer to the camera. "I'm so thrilled by them, I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them. But yes, at the age of 48, I finally got my ears pierced."

The star explains that she didn't think to get her ears pierced earlier in life because she was nervous she wouldn't like them.

"But I do, it's really nice to have something sparkly," she says of her new look.

Garner also says she was "afraid" that her father wouldn't approve of the look as he was strict about piercings growing up.

"I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like 'Okay,' " she tells DeGeneres.

While the 13 Going on 30 star loves her newly pierced ears, she says the experience of getting them done was a little unconventional.

"This man came over and he had a big fat spiky thing and held my earlobe and just went [bzzz]," she describes, performing a banging motion.

"It seemed medieval to me, but that's just pandemic ear piercing I guess," she teases.

Earlier this week, the actress — who shares son Samuel Garner, 9, and daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — also discussed a different kind of body transformation: pregnancy.

The Yes Day star opened up about how her body has changed after welcoming three children on Monday's episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The star told host Giovanna Fletcher that some women's bodies are able to "bounce right back" after having kids, but she's just "not one of them."