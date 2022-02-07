The Hollywood-Loved KN95 Face Masks That Constantly Sell Out Are Back in Stock — for Now
We always try to stay ahead of all the latest launches and most exciting shopping news, and this Monday is starting off big: Evolvetogether's best-selling, celeb-approved KN95 face masks are back in stock — and in every color, at that. But as the story usually goes with these popular face masks, they could sell out by the end of day, so grab a pack or two stat.
Evolvetogether face masks, especially its KN95s, which are more in demand than ever right now, have racked up massive waitlists in the recent past. That's thanks in part to its extensive list of celebrity fans, with big names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, and Serena Williams repeatedly reaching for both its everyday masks and KN95 options. In fact, Garner just wore Evolvetogether for a quick visit to New York City to see Hugh Jackman's Broadway show, The Music Man.
Evolvetogether KN95s are also so popular because they're so effective. They have a six-layer design that offers ample protection with 95 percent filtration efficacy, but they're still easy to breathe in, meaning you can run through the airport, work out at the gym, do your weekend errands, and chase after the kids with ease while wearing one. The no-tug ear loops and the bendable nose wire add to the mask's overall wearability.
And while you can shop Evolvetogether masks by color, you can also shop by city: Each hue corresponds to a different city around the world, with its latitude and longitude in small print on the front of the mask serving as a reminder that "we're all connected no matter our gender, race, religion, or where we live," according to the brand. The coordinates, along with the now-iconic Evolvetogether logo, make it easy to spot the masks on celebs.
With this combo of fame, efficacy, and style, it's easy to see why the masks are so hard to get. And that's what makes this restock, one of its biggest to date, so notable. As of this writing, nearly every single color of the KN95s, from the classic black to the poppy pink, can be added to cart. Hooray!
A five-pack of the KN95s will cost you $14.95, which is about $3 apiece. Plus, you can rest assured that these are the real deal: All of Evolvetogether's KN95 masks are stamped with GB2626-2019, which indicates the manufacturer that made the mask according to current Chinese respirator standards.
While these KN95s were just restocked, they're bound to sell out again. So stock up now or risk missing your chance to replenish your mask collection with a celeb-loved option. Shop them below.
