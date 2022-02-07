The Hollywood-Loved KN95 Face Masks That Constantly Sell Out Are Back in Stock — for Now

And while you can shop Evolvetogether masks by color, you can also shop by city: Each hue corresponds to a different city around the world, with its latitude and longitude in small print on the front of the mask serving as a reminder that "we're all connected no matter our gender, race, religion, or where we live," according to the brand. The coordinates, along with the now-iconic Evolvetogether logo, make it easy to spot the masks on celebs.