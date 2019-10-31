Jennifer Garner Debuts Another 'Funny Over Sexy' Halloween Costume: See Her Dracula Transformation

Image zoom Jennifer Garner/Instagram (2)

Jennifer Garner deserves a raise after this #sponsored Instagram post.

The actress, 47, just shared a video in which she removes a full face of vampire-inspired Halloween makeup with a single Neutrogena Cleansing Towelette.

“Don’t do Halloween without them—magical makeup removers by @neutrogena 😆. #adbyme🙋🏻‍♀️ #amihired?😂👵🏼 #traditionsmakeme🤗🎃 (♥️ @fionastiles ♥️),” the Neutrogena brand ambassador wrote alongside the Instagram post.

At the beginning of the clip, the star flashes fake vampire fangs as she flaunts a red lip, matching eyeshadow and a jet black wig – a look created by makeup artist Fiona Stiles. For her outfit, Garner channeled Dracula in a crisp white button down and a classic black cape.

Before wiping her face clean with Neutrogena’s best-selling makeup wipes, the 13 Going on 30 star gets into the Halloween spirit by playing a spooky recording of a witches cackle.

The brand seemingly approved of the actress’s adorable homemade Instagram ad, writing “@jennifer.garner Fangtastic! 👻 They’re scary good. Makeup removal doesn’t have to be a pain in the neck 💙” in the comment section.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Cuts Short Bangs to Recreate Her Scream 3 Look in Hilarious Halloween Video

Garner’s famous pal Reese Witherspoon weighed in as well: “The evil laugh is 💯,” she said.

But today’s vampire costume doesn’t even compare to the mailbox ensemble Garner rocked on Wednesday.

The actress and budding social media star revealed her Halloween look in a post on Instagram where she showed off her U.S. Postal Service mailbox costume.

“Live your truth, people,” Garner, 47, captioned the video of herself twirling for the camera to the song “Monster Mash.” “Happy Halloween. 🎃”

Back in May, Garner gave a commencement speech at her alma mater, Ohio’s Denison University, during which she made it a point to tell the graduates: “When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?”

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

The actress featured the clip from her speech at the beginning of her Halloween Instagram post.

Witherspoon, 43, shared her applause for this unique costume as well.

“Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !” The Morning Show star wrote while comedian Chelsea Handler added, “You’re so cute. I love you the mostest.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER

The mom of three, who shares Samuel Garner, 7, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Violet Anne, 13, with ex Ben Affleck, told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that Halloween was a festive celebration in her household, filled with yearly traditions with her kids.

“Every year, there’s something different,” Garner told DeGeneres last year while appearing on her show. “We give [out] good candy bars!”