Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look

Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 10, 2023 02:56 PM
Jennifer Garner/Instagram
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner.

The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look.

Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals the show, though. The actress sports two half-up pigtails with her short bangs, allowing the face-framing fringe to curl lightly away from her eyes.

The photo Robinson Peete shared just before that provides another glimpse at Garner's bangs, this time with all of her hair down around her face. With this hairstyle, it's easier to see that Garner's once-long bangs are now much shorter.

In most of her recent Instagram posts, Garner has chosen to either clip her bangs fully back into her hair or swipe them off to the side. Either of these styles is much easier to pull off with long bangs. Now that her bangs are shorter, though, she is seemingly wearing them down around her face more often.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram
Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The new bangs work perfectly for Garner's lob, which her friend and hairstylist Adir Abergel cut for her last fall. Abergel told PEOPLE that giving the actress that cut was the perfect plan, because a lob can truly work for anyone.

"The Jen G cut for Gen Z," Abergel called it.

At the time, Abergel opted to give Garner "texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone" and "Bardot bangs to frame the face."

Jennifer Garner haircut
P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Abergel and Garner are known for having fun with their hairstyle collaborations — even when they can't be together to do it. Garner has posted silly in-shower tutorials showing off haircare brand Virtue's virtues, and during the pandemic, Garner posted a video on Instagram of Abergel giving her a remote hair tutorial before a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It was actually really good to have him watch me do my hair because I've never paid attention to what he is doing," Garner told PEOPLE of the lockdown lesson. "He even talked me through how to cut my kids' hair snip by snip. He would just pour a glass of wine and FaceTime with me and talk me through it."

