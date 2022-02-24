Shop

Jennifer Garner Did Ballet in the No-Fuss Denim Staple Celebs Are Making Cool Again

Here’s why you need overalls for spring
By Eva Thomas February 23, 2022 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to a goofy 'gram; It's one reason she's such an enjoyable person to follow on Instagram. From cooking hacks to gardening secrets to inspirational interviews, Garner never fails to offer up quality content to her 12 million followers and counting. But it's her latest video that had us smiling big because, well, ballet in overalls

That's right — on this week's edition of Garner's 'Grams, we're going to be talking about that post the actress shared, in which she's doing ballet. Okay, she's doing a little port de bras here and some pliés there, but it's ballet nonetheless. And instead of wearing your usual tutu or leggings-and-sports-bra combo, Garner is doing it all in… overalls? Yes, the trusty one-piece that might take you back to your childhood days is Garner-approved and comfy enough to dance in.

Wherever you stand on the topic of overalls, whether you're for them, against them, or somewhere in the middle, there's simply no denying that the one-and-done outfit is pretty brilliant, especially for spring, as it can be styled in so many ways and makes for a great layering piece. Copy Garner and wear the denim one-piece with a striped T-shirt and trusty sneakers. If it's a cold spring day, swap the tee for a long-sleeve shirt or simply throw on a cardigan and you're ready to head out the door.

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; freepeople.com

Garner isn't the first celeb to wear overalls, and she won't be the last either. Big names like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Margot Robbie have all done their part to make overalls cool again — or rather, prove that overalls can be worn for everything from traveling the world to to Sunday brunch with friends. It's a staple that's easy to dress up or down, and it pairs well with what's already in your closet (read: sweaters, tees, sneakers, or boots). 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

All that to say, overalls make for a no-fuss outfit that's going to make springtime dressing way easier. Plus, they're comfy enough to dance in, so really, what's not to love. Shop them below and then put them to test.

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People Dylan Slouchy Overalls, $148; freepeople.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Rolla's Dusters Crop Bootcut Overalls, $159; freepeople.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Levi's Vintage Overalls, $128; freepeople.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Workwear Collection Oversize Denim Overalls, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Faherty Topsail Stripe Carpenter's Overalls, $178; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Lisa Says Gah Lucy Denim Overalls, $189; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Carpenter Overalls, $75; nordstrom.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com