Jennifer Garner Did Ballet in the No-Fuss Denim Staple Celebs Are Making Cool Again
Jennifer Garner is no stranger to a goofy 'gram; It's one reason she's such an enjoyable person to follow on Instagram. From cooking hacks to gardening secrets to inspirational interviews, Garner never fails to offer up quality content to her 12 million followers and counting. But it's her latest video that had us smiling big because, well, ballet in overalls!
That's right — on this week's edition of Garner's 'Grams, we're going to be talking about that post the actress shared, in which she's doing ballet. Okay, she's doing a little port de bras here and some pliés there, but it's ballet nonetheless. And instead of wearing your usual tutu or leggings-and-sports-bra combo, Garner is doing it all in… overalls? Yes, the trusty one-piece that might take you back to your childhood days is Garner-approved and comfy enough to dance in.
Wherever you stand on the topic of overalls, whether you're for them, against them, or somewhere in the middle, there's simply no denying that the one-and-done outfit is pretty brilliant, especially for spring, as it can be styled in so many ways and makes for a great layering piece. Copy Garner and wear the denim one-piece with a striped T-shirt and trusty sneakers. If it's a cold spring day, swap the tee for a long-sleeve shirt or simply throw on a cardigan and you're ready to head out the door.
Buy It! Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; freepeople.com
Garner isn't the first celeb to wear overalls, and she won't be the last either. Big names like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Margot Robbie have all done their part to make overalls cool again — or rather, prove that overalls can be worn for everything from traveling the world to to Sunday brunch with friends. It's a staple that's easy to dress up or down, and it pairs well with what's already in your closet (read: sweaters, tees, sneakers, or boots).
All that to say, overalls make for a no-fuss outfit that's going to make springtime dressing way easier. Plus, they're comfy enough to dance in, so really, what's not to love. Shop them below and then put them to test.
Buy It! Free People Dylan Slouchy Overalls, $148; freepeople.com
Buy It! Rolla's Dusters Crop Bootcut Overalls, $159; freepeople.com
Buy It! Levi's Vintage Overalls, $128; freepeople.com
Buy It! Madewell Workwear Collection Oversize Denim Overalls, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Faherty Topsail Stripe Carpenter's Overalls, $178; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lisa Says Gah Lucy Denim Overalls, $189; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Carpenter Overalls, $75; nordstrom.com
- Jennifer Garner Did Ballet in the No-Fuss Denim Staple Celebs Are Making Cool Again
- Shoppers Say These Claw Caps for Cats Are Saving Their Furniture, and They Cost Just $10 on Amazon
- This Best-Selling Skirt on Amazon Is 'Perfect for All Seasons,' According to Reviews
- You Have 24 Hours Left to Shop This Jennifer Garner-Approved Pajama Brand for Up to 40% Off