Jennifer Garner Is Unrecognizable with Colorful New Hairstyles — See Her Transformations! 

The Last Thing He Told Me star experimented with her style while gracing Allure’s latest digital cover

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 11:26 AM
Photo: Tom Schirmacher/Allure

Jennifer Garner is a star of many talents and now many hairdos.

On Tuesday, Allure released its May digital cover fronted by the Alias star, who opened up to the publication about motherhood and the limelight from perceptions to the paparazzi.

Though being real in her cover story, the Golden Globe-winning actress, 51, decided to test drive some new personas in her cover shoot — that is, through her hair.

Photographed by Tom Schirmacher, Garner rocks a collection of colorful wigs.

In one photo, she wears a chin-length wavy red bob with just enough sheen and texture emanating the "wet hair" look (evoking plenty of comparisons to her Alias character). She wears a one-shoulder black dress with a midriff-baring side cutout, which is teamed with a smokey eyeshadow.

In another, she's seen with a two-toned bowl cut with bangs and is clad in a bright yellow raincoat. She gives the camera a pointed stare while sitting poolside. Garner's hairstylist Adir Abergel told Allure in a behind-the-scenes clip that the concept was inspired by the '60s and The Beatles.

For her cover, Garner wears a lavender-hued wig slicked to one side in exchange for her usually light brown hair. She poses in a sheer pastel green Miu Miu T-shirt dress revealing her beige bra and boy shorts underneath, both also by the Italian label.

Jennifer Garner. Tom Schirmacher/Allure

In February, Garner chopped her mid-length hair a few inches, leaving her with a "chic bob" with bangs. More recently, she gave an update on how it's going (or shall we say growing).

"We're instantly just like, 'How long will it take to grow back out?'" she said during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in April. She added hat she's looking forward to being able to "put it in a bun on the top of my head" again.

