Jennifer Garner Looks Sleek and Stylish in Tailored Pants for Camping Premiere

Jennifer Garner is making business casual look effortlessly glamorous.

At Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Camping, a new HBO comedy, at Paramount Studios, the actress, 46, paired a glossy, asymmetrical crimson shirt with tailored black pants that featured matching maroon stripes. She left her brunette hair down in waves and wore two simple bracelets.

Garner stars opposite David Tennant in the show, which Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner wrote and executive produced. Camping centers on “a meticulously planned outdoor trip” that “is derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships,” according to the network.

Camping is Garner’s first starring role on television since Alias.

At the premiere, Garner told Entertainment Tonight, “My character was so mean that I had some making up to do.”

She added, “I tried my best in real life not to be like this character, but I did have a lot of love for her and I did really understand where she was coming from. I did see that at one point in time she was, if not the life of the party, the organizer of the party. And she had a lot of physical issues since then and it’s kind of hardened her heart.”

Garner’s appearance at the premiere comes days after she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

