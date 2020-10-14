The Sneakers Jennifer Garner Wears on Grocery Runs Are on Sale for Prime Day
Get them at a discount for just a few more hours
Though we haven’t had a peek inside of Jennifer Garner’s shoe closet, we like to think she likely owns an impressive lineup of trainers, an observation we’ve made based off of her street-style looks over the years. From Soludos to Gucci, Garner knows a good sneaker brand when she sees one, but it seems there’s a particular one she’s consistently played favorites with: Brooks.
Brooks is a label known for churning out some of the most advanced running shoes in the sneaker game, but just because they’re technically deemed “running sneakers” certainly doesn’t mean you can’t wear them for a quick grocery run or a brisk walk around the block. Garner is proof.
The majority of Brooks sneakers are designed to make a miles-long run (or walk) incredibly easy on your feet by keeping them supported with ample cushioning. Some are even made with padding that actually adapts to your stride, weight, and speed, like these Addiction Walker Walking Shoes. Such smart sneakers don’t come cheap, but right now tons of Brooks’ best-selling styles are marked down during the last few hours of Prime Day. That means they’re vastly more affordable than usual.
Included in Prime Day’s best Brooks sneaker markdowns are these Pure Flow trainers that perfectly fuse comfort with style and these Launch 6 sneakers that are made with a rebounding rubber outsole that creates a springy feel underfoot. Lots of styles are showing low-stock alerts, however, so if you want to test out these Garner-approved sneakers for yourself, we suggest acting fast.
Shop our favorites below, and get ready for major walking around.
Buy It! Brooks Launch 6 Sneaker, $82.99 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Bedlam 2 Sneakers, $119.99 (orig. $150); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Ghost 12 Sneakers, $122.97 (orig. $130); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Pureflow Sneakers, $89.95 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Addiction Walker Walking Shoe, $82.99 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoe, $119.90 (orig. $130); amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Revel 3 Sneakers, $70.98 (orig. $100); amazon.com
