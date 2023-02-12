I Tried the Super Comfy Running Shoe Brand That Jennifer Garner Wears — and My Feet Have Never Been Happier

As a runner and city dweller who loves to walk everywhere, I put my feet through a lot, which is why I've come to rely on these comfortable sneakers. And it turns out, I'm not the only one who loves this wildly popular brand.

Thanks to my job as a shopping reporter, I've seen and covered celebrities, like Jennifer Garner, sporting Brooks shoes. And after learning that the brand's Ghost neutral sneakers are America's best-selling running shoes, I could no longer resist. I finally purchased a pair of the supportive sneakers, which were crowned PEOPLE Tested's best everyday walking shoes and best road running shoes — and I'm so glad that I did.

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe, $134.87–$139.95; amazon.com

For more than a year, I rigorously tested the Ghost sneakers by wearing them almost every day, including for all of my workouts, including running, walking, strength training, Zumba, and Orangetheory classes. Now, they're my favorite workout shoes, and I'm getting myself another pair soon.

The neutral sneakers offer supportive cushioning, a comfortable shape and materials that stretch and adapt to your foot, and a smooth, stable transition while jogging. And while they were designed for running, the versatile shoes can be used for all kinds of activities, like lifting, biking, and cross-training.

Unlike some running shoes, which feature a lot of foam underfoot, this lightweight option comes with just the right amount to offer support and a little spring without weighing your foot down or elevating you too high, which can impact your stability. With every step down, there's a gentle and subtle response that feels cushy without being too springy or feeling wobbly.

The simple design comes in all kinds of punchy hues, like fuschia and bright green, which can make them feel fun. There are several neutrals offered too, like the classic shade of gray that I selected.

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe, $139.95; amazon.com

Last year, I logged hundreds of miles in these sneakers, and my feet, ankles, and calves have never felt better. While I've previously struggled with tight tendons and sore soles, I experienced almost no discomfort this past year. What's more, my mileage has significantly increased, my stamina has improved, and I've been running my fastest mile times ever.

The style was originally recommended to me by a local running shoe store associate who evaluated my feet and gait. They suggested a "neutral" shoe and raved about the look, feel, and high-quality materials of the Ghost 14. Since then, I've taken them with me all over the country and even abroad to work out. I love their simple look, durability, and light yet supportive feel.

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe, $99.95 (orig. $140); amazon.com

There are now several iterations of the Ghost running shoe, the latest being the Ghost 15. Though I used the Ghost 14, which was the latest edition when I bought it, the Ghost 15s are even better, offering a slightly sleeker, cleaner shape and look, as well as a smaller carbon footprint. Thanks to updated materials, they also conform to the shape of your foot even better than its predecessor.

The entire Ghost series is the most popular Brooks shoe overall, and it was the top-selling running shoe overall in the U.S, in 2022, according to the NPD Group. There are loyal customers from around the globe that have made it a "huge franchise" for the brand, Brooks senior product line manager Jon Teipen tells PEOPLE.

Amazon reviewers also love the Ghost series. The 14 shoe has achieved Amazon best-seller status, climbing to the top spot on Amazon's chart of best-selling running shoes. The style has also racked up 17,000 five-star ratings. Owners call them "a wonderful investment," "the most comfortable shoes ever," and a "game changer" for pain relief.

The newest Ghost 15 shoe comes in more than a dozen colors, and new hues drop every season. If you're looking for even more hues to choose from, the preceding Ghost 14 has several dozen available, many of which are discounted. Go for something playful like purple, or take a page out of Jennifer Garner's book and stick with dark hues like navy and teal. You'll be ready to rack up miles either way.

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe, $98 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a commerce editorial director who has covered fashion, home, and lifestyle for ten years. An expert in the Amazon ecommerce space, she tests and reviews products from various brands and retailers.

