Jennifer Garner Loves These Comfy Sneakers So Much, She’s Been Wearing Them on Repeat

You can get her exact ones at Zappos

By Jayla Andrulonis
April 23, 2020 05:15 PM
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We look to our favorite celebs for style inspo in everything from their most beloved jewelry brands to their must-have leggings. But by far the one category we look to them for most is comfortable sneakers — and Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about comfortable sneakers.

We have to imagine her reasoning for picking her go-to pairs is down to a science because when she finds a pair she loves, she seems to stick to it. And based on how frequently Garner’s been reaching for them, we believe her newest go-to sneakers are from Brooks.

Earlier this week, the Love, Simon star stepped out for an athleisurely stroll in her Los Angeles neighborhood in a black long-sleeved top, leggings, and a denim baseball cap. She paired her sporty outfit with Brooks Levitate 3 Running Shoes, which she’s been wearing on repeat the last few months while getting in some socially distanced exercise.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The lightweight kicks are designed with comfort in mind. Its high-energizing cushioning offers support and shock absorption with each step, and its removable cushioned footbed makes for a customizable experience. Thanks to its flat-knit upper, the sneaker fits snug to your foot for a secure fit without feeling constricted. Finally, it has a smooth suede heel tab to stop friction on the back of your heel — a real annoyance when breaking in a new pair of sneakers.

The actress’s shoe color of choice is a combination of ice blue and gray, which she’s styled with everything from leggings to jeans since we first spotted her in them. Keep scrolling to shop the Jennifer Garner-approved comfortable sneakers in her exact colorway, plus four others.

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Gray/Kentucky Blue, $149.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Mint Gray/Kentucky Blue, $149.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Black/Silver, $149.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Mojolica/Cantaloupe, $149.95; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Black/Cantaloupe, $149.95; zappos.com

