Jennifer Garner Loves These Comfy Sneakers So Much, She’s Been Wearing Them on Repeat

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We look to our favorite celebs for style inspo in everything from their most beloved jewelry brands to their must-have leggings. But by far the one category we look to them for most is comfortable sneakers — and Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about comfortable sneakers.

We have to imagine her reasoning for picking her go-to pairs is down to a science because when she finds a pair she loves, she seems to stick to it. And based on how frequently Garner’s been reaching for them, we believe her newest go-to sneakers are from Brooks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this week, the Love, Simon star stepped out for an athleisurely stroll in her Los Angeles neighborhood in a black long-sleeved top, leggings, and a denim baseball cap. She paired her sporty outfit with Brooks Levitate 3 Running Shoes, which she’s been wearing on repeat the last few months while getting in some socially distanced exercise.

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The lightweight kicks are designed with comfort in mind. Its high-energizing cushioning offers support and shock absorption with each step, and its removable cushioned footbed makes for a customizable experience. Thanks to its flat-knit upper, the sneaker fits snug to your foot for a secure fit without feeling constricted. Finally, it has a smooth suede heel tab to stop friction on the back of your heel — a real annoyance when breaking in a new pair of sneakers.

The actress’s shoe color of choice is a combination of ice blue and gray, which she’s styled with everything from leggings to jeans since we first spotted her in them. Keep scrolling to shop the Jennifer Garner-approved comfortable sneakers in her exact colorway, plus four others.

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Gray/Kentucky Blue, $149.95; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Mint Gray/Kentucky Blue, $149.95; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Black/Silver, $149.95; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Mojolica/Cantaloupe, $149.95; zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Levitate 3 in Black/Cantaloupe, $149.95; zappos.com