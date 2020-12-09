Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing These Comfy Shoes — and They're 20% Off at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

2020 has been a year for comfort — particularly in the wardrobe department. Even celebrities have traded their heels and gowns for stretchy leggings, relaxed sweats, and athleisure. Case in point: Jennifer Garner’s comfy sneakers. And now, the pair she’s worn on repeat since January is on sale at Amazon.

We noticed Garner developed a preference for Brooks’s Levitate 3 sneakers in April, after she’d been spotted wearing them several times around her Los Angeles neighborhood and in workout videos she’s shared on Instagram. Garner has worn the sneakers with jeans, leggings, and sweatpants depending on the occasion. And now, they’re $120, 20 percent off their original price tag of $150.

Buy It! Brooks Women’s Levitate 3, $119.99 (orig. $150.00); amazon.com

It’s not hard to see why Garner turns to these sneakers again and again. They’re designed with total comfort in mind. The shock-absorbing cushioning makes them a great option for jogs around town, or just a walk down the block. Some Amazon shoppers who struggle with chronic pain and plantar fasciitis have also said the shoes relieve discomfort.

“Plenty of support and cushion without feeling too soft — feels very springy with each stride,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “I have a bad back and joints and these shoes are allowing me to really be able to run again!”

Some reviewers note the shoes may need to be broken in, but once you wear them a few times, they’re as comfortable as can be. “I like that it has a lot of padding, not only on the heel but the footpad or upper part of the foot as well,” shared another customer. “It's like it gives you a boost when walking or running.”

Brooks’s Levitate 3 sneakers are available in 10 different colorways on Amazon, including Garner’s preferred combination of gray and Kentucky Blue, a periwinkle tone. They’re selling quickly, so if you’re looking to expand your shoe collection, act fast (and if your size has sold out, you can find the Levitate 3 for the same discounted price at DSW).

Shop the Garner-approved style now and you’ll be a step in the right direction—closer to comfort, that is.

