Jennifer Garner Got a Chic Bob Haircut but Admits She's Already Growing It Back Out

The actress said she's already ready for her hair to be long enough to "put it in a bun on the top of my head" again

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 12:34 PM
Jennifer Garner,
Photo: Gotham/GC Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner is rocking a slightly new 'do.

In an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, Garner, 50, sported a new, shorter haircut as she promoted her new Apple TV+ show, The Last Thing He Told Me.

"I've got to tell you, I was looking at you around the corner and I love your chic haircut," host Kelly Ripa said as Garner joined her and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on stage.

Seacrest then asked for clarification on the actress' new 'do, asking Ripa, "So that's more than a part to the other side?"

"Yes, she did get a side part, but it's also a chic bob," Ripa affirmed, before asking Garner to confirm. "Right? Is that a bob?"

"You know, we're going with a chic bob," Garner, who has been rocking a shorter hair look for quite some time, said.

Despite the recent trim, she said that her hair is growing out of the bob faster than she can keep up with.

"We're instantly just like, 'How long will it take to grow back out?'" she said, adding that she's looking forward to being able to "put it in a bun on the top of my head" again.

Jennifer Garner at NBC Studios on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

In her new show, The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the 2021 book of the same name by Laura Dave, Garner plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to unearth the truth surrounding her husband Owen's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mysterious disappearance.

The series sees her reunite with her Alias costar Victor Garber, who she raved about finally reuniting with.

"We've wanted to work together again, obviously, forever, and for [series co-creators] Josh Singer and Laura Dave to give us that chance was pretty exciting," Garner told Entertainment Weekly. "The only problem was, I couldn't stop smiling at him."

She continued, "Josh kept coming and sneaking over and kind of whispering in my ear, 'You are Hannah. Stop smiling at him. You look like Jennifer. I've never seen you break character more than the way you are with Victor.' I was just grinning ear to ear. I was so happy he was there."

Jennifer Garner is seen leaving the 'Today' show on April 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the series, Garber, 74, plays a mathematics professor at the University of Texas at Austin with a potential connection to Garner's character's husband's past.

TheAdam Project actress said that Garber joining the cast was a "premeditated" decision from the limited series' team.

"I mean, Victor is still very much like my dad, I talk to him every Sunday. And I don't think you could convince him that he's not my actual father if you tried."

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

