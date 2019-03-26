Jennifer Garner Reveals Her Makeup Mantra: 'I'm the Happiest When I Look Like Myself'

When it comes to Jennifer Garner’s beauty philosophy, the 46-year-old actress is all about staying true to who she is.

“I’m the happiest and most comfortable when I just look like myself,” says the star, who embraces a less is more approach to makeup.

For her, that means a few swipes of mascara and a bit of blush does the trick. “I’ll use [the latter] on my lids,” she says, adding, “that’s all I need. The less makeup I have to wear, and the more of my own skin that I can see, the happier I am.”

The one product the star does slather on is sunscreen. Having suffered sun damage as a kid, Garner, a Neutrogena brand ambassador, sees the importance in shielding her skin.

“My parents were sailors, so when I was a young girl, my sisters spent most of the time on a boat. We would just burn and then peel it off and then burn again and peel it off.”

As a teen, Garner spent her summers indoors at theater camp (“I’d be so pale my friends would call me ‘Casper’,” she recalls) signs of exposure would still show up decades later. And the experience was a call to action for her.

“I try everything I can to make sure anyone younger than me who knows: you’re going to want to protect your skin.”

And that includes her outdoors-y brood, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, seven.

If I am going to be outside with them, at a soccer game or the beach, I wear Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch and on them I use the Pure & Free Baby Stick and Beach Defense.

Her tips for a healthy complexion are simple. “Keep sunscreen everywhere, and always apply more than you think you need. You just have to be a nerd about it, and get it done!”

