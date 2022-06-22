Jennifer Garner Played Tourist in Chicago Wearing the Breezy Summer Pants Celebs Can't Get Enough of Right Now
Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about dressing comfortably for Chicago's sweltering temperatures.
The actress and entrepreneur, 50, traveled to the Windy City for a quick 24-hour trip, where she spoke at the S2G Summit about her brand, Once Upon a Farm. She also made time to cartwheel over the Skydeck at Willis Tower, visit the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture (a.k.a. "The Bean") at Millennium Park, and attend a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
For her day of tourist-y events, Garner wore a navy T-shirt with a pair of khaki pants and her trusty Veja sneakers. We absolutely adore her choice of pants because their khaki color is giving us coastal grandma vibes, reminding us of a pair Anne Hathaway recently wore. But they're also a fun take on another breezy summer trend.
Her khakis have an extra-wide hemline, which offers a less restrictive fit that doesn't cling to the legs, allowing for ample airflow and ultimate comfort — a necessity for Garner's day packed with outdoor activities. The cut also elongates the legs, making for a more flattering silhouette.
Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton, Vanessa Hudgens, and Meghan Markle are just a few other notable celebrities who have been opting for the billowy bottoms recently. TL;DR: Wide-leg pants are ideal for summer, so if you don't already own a pair, this is your sign to buy one.
We don't know exactly who makes Garner's flared khakis, but luckily, there are plenty of similar options available, like this under-$100 pair from Good American. There are also these Spanx pants that look nearly identical to hers that are $38 off and these palazzo-style pants for less than $40 from Amazon.
Summer is officially here, which means you need to add a pair of breezy, wide-leg pants to your rotation ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop styles inspired by Garner's latest khaki pants outfit!
Get the Look:
Buy It! Amy Lynn Wide Leg Stretch Cotton Blend Pants, $79; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Good American Relaxed Skate Pants, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $82.60 with code HEATWAVE (orig. $118); madewell.com
Buy It! Tronjori High-Waist Casual Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $33.99 (orig. $33.99–$37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Leg Pant, $128; shop.lululemon.com
