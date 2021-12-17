Jennifer Garner Is Making a Case for Wearing This Cozy-Chic Fleece Nonstop

The relaxed-fitting fleece, made from 100 percent recycled polyester, has three practical front pockets, roomy drop shoulders, and an extra patch on the back of the lower arms that "adds durability," per the product description. On The North Face's warmth scale, this one earns a three, meaning it provides the most warmth, and it also has one of the brand's "Most Sustainable Products" badge, which you can learn more about here.