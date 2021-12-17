Shop

Jennifer Garner Is Making a Case for Wearing This Cozy-Chic Fleece Nonstop

It’s still in stock and under $150
By Eva Thomas December 16, 2021 09:00 PM
If there were a celeb style handbook where you could look up the definition of "cozy," Jennifer Garner's most recent outfit would pop up at the top. The actress is pretty much a pro at dishing out comfy, cute, and snuggly looks that are couch to coffee date-friendly

Garner was recently spotted walking around L.A. wearing some of her tried-and-true staples — namely leggings and her trusty Brooks sneakers — but it was her shearling fleece that really caught our attention, and we know exactly where you can buy it.

The actress's plush yet stylish staple is from The North Face, an outdoorsy brand shoppers have trusted for decades (as well as fellow famous Jennifers), and as expected for this time of year, sizes are selling out. 

The relaxed-fitting fleece, made from 100 percent recycled polyester, has three practical front pockets, roomy drop shoulders, and an extra patch on the back of the lower arms that "adds durability," per the product description. On The North Face's warmth scale, this one earns a three, meaning it provides the most warmth, and it also has one of the brand's "Most Sustainable Products" badge, which you can learn more about here.

Garner is clearly a fan, as she's already been spotted wearing the fleece two times in the last week — and she's not the only one. On The North Face's website, 97 percent of shoppers recommend the celeb-approved pullover, with plenty of customers praising its warmth, fit, and comfort.

Shop Garner's exact pullover, plus similar options, below.

