Jennifer Coolidge Teases the Next Phase of Her Beauty Influencer Career with e.l.f.: Exclusive Clip!

Before Jennifer Coolidge busted onto the acting scene and into our hearts in beloved comedies like Best in Show, American Pie and Legally Blonde, Hollywood's favorite It girl seriously considered a career as a makeup artist.

In the exclusive clip above, The White Lotus star, who continues her partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics following her viral Super Bowl ad for the brand, opens up about her time at makeup school in the '80s — and the hilarious reason she switched career paths.

"There was special effects, mortuary makeup, which I didn't have any desire to do, but I did take the class because it was part of the thing," she shares of her courses, adding that when it was time to be reviewed for her work, it was an eye-opening experience. "This was the funniest thing of all — when they would test us and they would bring in a model, and you would make them up in front of everybody I was like the least good. I would look around at everyone else's model at the end and I'd be like 'uh, oh!'"

"I had to end up going to acting school instead." (And we're sure glad she did.)

In the clip teasing her upcoming secret spot with the beauty giant, Coolidge wears some of the brand's best-selling products, including the Power Trio, which is likely popping up all over your TikTok feeds: the Power Grip Primer, the O Face Satin Lipstick in shade Dirty Talk and the Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

Ahead of her Super Bowl spot, the Golden Globe winner told PEOPLE teaming with e.l.f. was "the perfect fit" for her, citing the brand's animal activism and wide-ranging accessibility as chief factors for her involvement.

"I don't think makeup and skincare should be so incredibly expensive that girls are having to skip meals so they can buy this stuff," she shared. "The greatest gift about e.l.f. beyond that it's cruelty-free is that it's more affordable than other lines. I've had my e.l.f. makeup brushes forever. They're well made, the right price point and the longevity e.l.f. products have is unbelievable."

And while the actress may have been a beauty school dropout, she still loves makeup and fancies herself a "chemist."

"I like to mix a lot of things together. Sometimes I take a couple drops of face oil mixed in with a foundation. I've never been nuts about the matte face. It's just not my thing," she shared. "I always want to look like there's moisture on my face. I never want to look powdered — ever. I don't think that looks good on me. I want to look like I just walked up a flight of stairs."

She also has developed her own hack for using e.l.f.'s Power Grip primer, adding it to her face after her makeup for extra glowy skin.

"I put products on out of order," she shared. "I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy."

This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. e.l.f. Cosmetics is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.