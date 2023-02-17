Jennifer Coolidge Hates Matte Makeup: 'I Want to Look Like I Just Walked Up a Flight of Stairs'

The Hollywood It Girl shares some of her beauty rituals with PEOPLE

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on February 17, 2023 03:50 PM
Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge. Photo: Jeff Lipsky

Jennifer Coolidge has been into beauty "forever."

The Golden Globe winner — who is having the best year ever — even took a cosmetology course in the '80s where she studied special effects and mortuary makeup.

"I was very nervous about the mortuary makeup part, but it turned out we didn't work on any bodies or anything — it was all sort of virtual," she tells PEOPLE. "We never had to actually do it on a corpse. It wouldn't be my first choice."

Her makeup lover status made her the perfect person to star in e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever Super Bowl commercial highlighting its viral Power Grip Primer. (Also, fitting for the 61-year-old actress who is very much in her prime.)

True to form, she brought her signature sense of humor and quirkiness to the spot as she showed off her unconventional routine, adding her primer after her makeup for extra glowy skin.

"I put products on out of order," Coolidge tells PEOPLE. "I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy."

Coolidge even fancies herself a makeup "mixologist."

"I always want to look like there's moisture on my face," she says, sharing that she uses ice cubes on her face daily to make it appear as if "I just walked up a flight of stairs."

She also swapped beauty secrets with her Shotgun Wedding costar Jennifer Lopez ("she has the best tips!" says Coolidge). The duo (JLo + JCo!) even launched Coolidge's TikTok account together.

"She had these lashes on that were so real looking, but they were so long," Coolidge says. "I wanted to ask her if they were hers, but I didn't have the guts."

