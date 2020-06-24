Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' Wrist Tattoo Has a Sentimental Meaning: 'She's Very Spiritual'

It's possible that Jennifer Aniston has not one but two tattoos dedicated to her beloved late dog Norman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Morning Show star, 51, has yet to speak about the meaning behind her small piece of body art, but a source tells PEOPLE she is “very spiritual” and believes the numbers are good luck.

Image zoom Splash News

“The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman,” the source says, adding that Aniston “still misses” her beloved Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died in 2011. Aniston's birthday is February 11.

While it is still unclear when the actress got the wrist tattoo, it was first spotted at the end of 2018. She also showed it off at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and 2020 SAG Awards as she waved to cameras on the red carpet.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In 2011, Aniston paid tribute to Norman by getting her first-ever tattoo: his name inked on the inside of her foot in cursive script.

And that same year, she got emotional talking about her late dog during an appearance on Inside the Actors Studio.

“I have a dog now,” Aniston told host James Lipton at the time. “My Norman just passed away about a month ago. And I remember thinking I had never walked through having to lose a pet. So just the idea of it. And Norman was getting up there at the time, so, again, easy access.”

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images;DP/AAD/starmaxinc

And when Lipton asked the actress — who once purchased a $4.95 million apartment in New York under the name Norman’s Nest Trust — to name her favorite word, her answer was, “Norman.”