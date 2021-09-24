Even a Professional Esthetician Says This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Silk Face Mask Is the Best for Your Skin

Aniston has been spotted wearing the Wolford Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask, which Sarah Jessica Parker also owns, on numerous occasions. She wore it when she dropped her off her ballot last November, she wore it for a very important mask PSA on her Instagram, and she recently had it on while arriving on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Clearly, this mask has Aniston staying power, and each time, it looked chic (and, most importantly, offered protection).