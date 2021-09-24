Even a Professional Esthetician Says This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Silk Face Mask Is the Best for Your Skin
By now, you probably have a favorite face mask. You know, the one that you always reach for, regardless of how many you've accumulated over the last year-and-a-half. Celebs are no different: For Jennifer Aniston, this chic, skin-friendly silk face mask from celeb-loved Wolford seems to be her go-to.
Aniston has been spotted wearing the Wolford Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask, which Sarah Jessica Parker also owns, on numerous occasions. She wore it when she dropped her off her ballot last November, she wore it for a very important mask PSA on her Instagram, and she recently had it on while arriving on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Clearly, this mask has Aniston staying power, and each time, it looked chic (and, most importantly, offered protection).
The Wolford face mask is made from a soft, skin-friendly silk fabric that's extra gentle on the skin, moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and hypoallergenic.
Buy It! Wolford Reversible Silk Face Mask, $27.95 (orig. $43); amazon.com
Aniston's go-to face mask also has a pretty lace-inspired pattern, adjustable ear loops that don't tug or pull, and a wire around the nose for a customized fit (and, of course, to prevent fogging if you wear glasses). It's no wonder she and hundreds of Amazon shoppers are in love with this skin-friendly face covering, with a few reviewers writing they were inspired to buy it because of Aniston.
"This is hands down my most comfy mask," wrote one Amazon shopper. "When I wear cotton ones, I inevitably wind up with some kind of lint or dust up my snout and in my nose….So, silk? YES please!!"
But perhaps the most noteworthy review of all is one that came from a skin expert. "As an esthetician, I've been searching for well-fitting face masks that don't cause 'maskne' or irritate my highly reactive skin, and this brand nailed it!," they wrote. "I have a few and wash after each use in a lingerie bag to keep the integrity of the fabric. Love love love!"
Many shoppers also say this mask is perfect for double-masking, as the Wolford style doesn't have an extra filter pocket, but is ideal for layering over your basic blue disposable one. Get it while it's on sale stat, because it will sell out.
