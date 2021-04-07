The Supremely Comfy Face Mask Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker Love Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been
We don’t know how long this price will stick, so scoop it up ASAP
You can find just about anything on Amazon these days. A couch that's under $300? Check. A water bottle that actually motivates you to drink more water? Check. A stylish face mask that's so good, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Adele all own? Check.
The Wolford Care Face Mask is one option among Amazon's seemingly endless collection of face masks that stands for the obvious reason that it's a celeb favorite. And anything that has Hollywood's stamp of approval and is available on Amazon is, well, a winner in our book. But anything that's celeb-approved, available on Amazon, and is on sale? That sparks an indescribable feeling of joy — and right now, the celeb-loved Wolford face mask is 20 percent off for a limited time.
The face mask is available in two styles, both of which are on sale, actually. There's a reversible silk option that's a solid black on one side and has a lace print on the other, and a classic black made of a polyester-blend. The former is on sale for $32.95 (down from its usual $43), while the latter is marked down to $28. Both are great options; it just depends on what you're going for.
Buy It! Wolford Care Face Covering, $32.95 (orig. $43); amazon.com
If sleek and stylish is your MO, the Aniston-loved silk option might be better suited for you. The fact that it's reversible is already appealing on its own because, well, there's more versatility, but it's also worth mentioning that silk offers a plethora of beauty benefits: It's soft, anti-microbial, antibacterial nature helps nip maskne in the bud.
"Ever since I saw Jennifer Aniston in this mask looking so adorable as she dropped off her vote at the ballot box, I knew I had to have it," wrote an Amazon shopper. "I love that it goes over the nose but then cuts down so that more of your cheeks show before it goes behind the ears. It is very comfortable and the adjustable straps help it to fit over your nose, mouth, and chin perfectly."
The black poly-blend option, worn by Aniston, Adele, and Vice President Kamala Harris, has most of the same features of the silk pick, like the bendable nose wire that prevents glasses from fogging up, but comes with a more structured silhouette. Shoppers say it's easy to breathe in and wash, with a handful calling it "the best mask ever."
Shop the face mask that so many celebs and Amazon shoppers love while it's on sale on Amazon.
Buy It! Wolford Care Face Covering, $28 (orig. $35); amazon.com
