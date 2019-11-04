If there’s one star who’s enviable hairstyles have become a pop cultural phenomenon, it’s Jennifer Aniston. While the actress, 50, tends to wear her strands in a smooth, blown-out style, she switched things up and showed off her natural, wavy texture at the world premiere of The Morning Show in New York City.

Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, enhanced the star’s air-dryed hair to give her an effortless, beachy wave for last week’s red carpet event.

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/WireImage

“This was such an honor to be a part of. The hair is Jen’s natural curl and waves,” McMillan explained on Instagram.

He broke down the minimal approach he took to create the look on Aniston in his Instagram caption. After allowing her hair to almost completely air dry, McMillan used the Dyson Supersonic blow dryer to touch up some pieces at the root.

Using a GHD wave iron, he then added a little more texture to random pieces throughout the hair. McMillan finished the look with a spritz of detangling spray layered with leave-in conditioner.

Image zoom Brian Ach/Getty

It took Aniston some time to figure out the best way to style and embrace her natural curly hair texture. “When I was younger, I was in hell,” she told InStyle in her October cover story. “I tried every product known to man.”

The star, who turned 50 earlier this year, also opened up to to the magazine about the promise she made to continue coloring her gray hairs monthly until the “bitter end.”

Aniston said, “I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair.”