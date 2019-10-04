Jennifer Aniston Skips Her Go-To LBDs for a Gorgeous White Slip Dress at Aveeno Event

Jennifer Aniston just proved that there’s no reason not to wear white after Labor Day.

While the Morning Show actress, 50, often opts for chic little black dresses on the red carpet and at events, Aniston switched up her style (and broke an old-fashioned style rule!) by modeling an airy white slip dress at an Aveeno microbiome panel discussion, highlighting the brand’s prebiotic oat formulas, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The flowing midi enhanced Aniston’s bronzed, glowy skin and beautiful blonde highlights. The star accessorized her minimal look with an Apple Watch and strappy taupe sandals.

Twenty five years after Friends first hit the nation’s television screens, Aniston is making her return to TV in her new Apple+ series, The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

The show, which is based on journalist Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, follows the dynamics and backstage drama involved with producing daytime network news.

Back in March, Witherspoon, Aniston, and Carell introduced their project at Apple’s launch event.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” said Aniston of the series.

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.