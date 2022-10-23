Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After 'The Morning Show' On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'

"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap

Published on October 23, 2022
Jennifer Aniston /Istagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CjbPuwZvx_o/.
Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow.

The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show.

"Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end up with a situation."

In the clip, Aniston can be seen wearing a robe with her leg lifted over a counter and her foot in the sink, while makeup artist Angela Levin scrubs for her. "This is what love is," Aniston jokes.

Although it's important to keep commonly dry areas like hands and feet moisturized beforehand, InStyle says you shouldn't use any "heavy lotions" on the day of your spray tan.

Aniston shared the video along with some more behind-the-scenes gems from her Apple TV+ drama, which was renewed for season 3 in January. "Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show. Sneak peek," she wrote in the caption.

Her costar Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section: "Wait ... are we really???"

The post also included a photo of Aniston sporting a helmet and goggles in what appeared to be a dune buggy, as well as a shot of her taking a nap between takes and a video of a furry costar being trained to jump on command.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a>, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

Aniston previously said that she hopes season 3 will see her news anchor character Alex Levy "maybe try to find even a human connection, a love connection of some sort," during the show's for your consideration panel in June.

"I'd love to see how Alex is with intimacy — of not only just a female but of a male," Aniston explained. "Because that's something I think would be really clumsy, and I think it'd be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying."

RELATED VIDEO: The Morning Show's Nestor Carbonell Says That Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are "Incredibly Gracious" and "Collaborative"

Aniston, Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and Julianna Margulies return for season 3 of The Morning Show, for which Jon Hamm, Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry have joined the cast.

