Jennifer Aniston Hits Ulta in Disguise for Her Haircare Brand's In-Store Launch: 'This Is So Exciting'

The Morning Show actress wore a ripped hat, gray sweater dress and big black sunglasses as she checked out the LolaVie display 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 02:38 PM
jennifer aniston at ulta
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: jennifer aniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston is going incognito.

On Sunday, the Morning Show actress, 54, shared a video on Instagram in which she visits Ulta Beauty to check out the new display of her haircare line, LolaVie. And to stay under the radar, she sported a disguise.

The cute video starts with Aniston pulling up and saying, "Okay, there it is," while pointing to the Ulta sign. "This is very exciting," she whispers to the camera.

"Guys, I'm at Ulta and we're going to sneak in… LolaVie is launching," she says to the camera.

"So we're going to put on this little hat, and my sunglasses on, and we're going to go see what it looks like in the store. Let's go, come on!" she says, hopping out of the car.

For the undercover moment, the Friends alumna wears an ankle-length chunky gray sweater, black pants, and a distressed brown hat along with her shades.

Aniston walked around Ulta, looking for the LolaVie display, saying hello to a sales associate while covering her face.

The video then shows the LolaVie display and all the products before cutting to her leaving the store with a bag.

"I mean, come on," she told the camera while back in her car and opening the bag. "This is so exciting!"

Aniston recently revealed that her LolaVie haircare products are a smash hit with her friends — particularly the guys, who demand early access to all her samples.

Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston
Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston. Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP

"Guys love a good hair product," she told InStyle. "The guys have taken all the samples."

She added that there's one particular best friend and former costar of hers who is actually "obsessed" with the products.

"My friend Jason Bateman — who has the most hair that any human being could possibly have, and he's the envy of all males with maybe three grays — he is obsessed," Aniston said.

The Friends actress, who debuted LolaVie in 2021, has been open about using her own LolaVie products to keep her tresses hydrated. In November, she shared an Instagram using the Lightweight Hair Oil to bring out her natural curls as she showed off her hair.

"Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie," she captioned the post, which garnered comments from her celebrity pals Naomi Watts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lauren Kennedy and Rita Wilson.

When she first launched the products, Aniston told PEOPLE of her hair: "It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy. So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head-on and go, 'Let's make something great.'"

