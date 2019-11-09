Jennifer Aniston Shares Throwback Friends Photo to Honor Longtime Stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston is wishing her hairstylist and longtime friend Chris McMillan a happy birthday.

On Saturday, the actress, 50, shared two photos with McMillan on Instagram — including one throwback photo that appeared to be from their Friends days. In the vintage image, Aniston poses alongside McMillan with her bangs styled for a flashback scene.

The second photo featured a more recent selfie of the two. “Happy Birthday, Chrissy 🥳,” Aniston captioned the post. “We’ve come a long way, baby ❤️.”

The Friends star also posted a third photo of McMillan to her Instagram Story, writing, “One more pic, just because I ❤️ you!”

McMillan — who recently styled Aniston’s hair for the world premiere of her new series The Morning Show — has been the actress’ friend and stylist for decades, and is the mastermind behind “The Rachel” haircut featured in Friends.

Last October, Aniston reflected on her character’s wildly popular haircut while presenting McMillan with the Hairstylist of the Year Award at the 2018 InStyle Awards.

“I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did,” the Morning Show actress joked of the iconic ‘do. “Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I figured out that’s called creating job security.”

While Aniston kept her speech playful, she became sentimental while reflecting on the last two decades they’ve spent as close friends and collaborators.

“Aside from all of the amazing work that we’ve done, the jobs, the trends, the hairstyles that we’ve created, the things that always meant the most to me is how much you’ve always been there for me and I’ve been there for you,” the Friends star said, nodding to the iconic theme song of the hit ’90s sitcom. “We literally saved each other lives and hearts many, many, many times, and I mean that literally and figuratively.”

For Aniston, a haircut with McMillan has never been “just a cut and a dry,” but rather, “something kind of miraculous.”

“I sometimes wonder if Chris is more of an undercover healer than a hairdresser,” she said at the awards ceremony. “He just makes everyone feel better as much as look better.”

It’s been an exciting year for the actress, who returned to television earlier this month with The Morning Show and recently surprised fans by joining Instagram with a photo of herself with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. (Her post with McMillan is only her tenth post on the social media platform so far.)

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned her first post. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”