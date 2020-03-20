Jennifer Aniston is using her time spent social distancing for some spring cleaning.

During a phone call with Ellen DeGeneres as part of the talk show host’s on-going Instagram video series, the 51-year-old actress said she’s using extra free time amid the coronavirus pandemic to clean out her closet.

“What are you doing?” DeGeneres asks.

“Well, not much different than the last time we spoke 30 minutes ago,” The Morning Show star quips over the phone. “I’m actually still cleaning out my closet. That’s still happening.”

As people all over the world adapt to spending their days at home to slow the spread of the virus, Degeneres replies, “What else are you doing? We have to give people ideas!”

“Of things to do? Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we’re at it,” Aniston says. “That can’t hurt.”

She adds, “Books are great, obviously.”

During the phone call, the longtime friends also chat about DeGeneres’ epic 4,000-piece puzzle.

“The table wasn’t big enough. I had to get rid of it,” the TV personality admits. “I had good intentions but I had to get rid of it.”

On Tuesday, DeGeneres documented her attempt to complete the complicated puzzle — a rendering of a painting called “Galleria di vedute di Roma moderna” by Giovanni Paolo Pannini — and the journey was filled with hilarious twists and turns.

“Okay, so I’m bored, I’m sure everybody is bored,” DeGeneres said in one Instagram clip. “I remembered I have a 4,000 piece puzzle … so this is what I’m going to do to keep busy. It’s going to keep me busy for at least an hour. I haven’t done [a puzzle] in a long time, but it shouldn’t be that hard.”

“Let’s see how this goes,” she captioned the first video.

The star (who is currently social distancing in Los Angeles with wife Portia de Rossi as the coronavirus continues to spread) soon gave up after realizing that the puzzle was missing a piece.

“Well, guess what? I attempted to do the puzzle — because when I set out to do something I finish it,” she said in a second clip. “I counted the pieces — there’s only 3,999, there’s not 4,000 pieces. I don’t know about you, but when you get to the end of the puzzle and you feel so good and accomplished but then there’s one piece missing, it’s not fun. It’s not fair. So yeah, I’m not going to do it.”