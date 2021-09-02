The actress teased the launch of a new brand, LolaVie, on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Is Launching a New Brand — and It Looks Like Beauty Products May Be Coming

It looks like Jennifer Aniston might be breaking into the beauty business!

The Morning Show actress, 52, teased the launch of her new endeavor by sharing a subtle Instagram post on Thursday. "Something's coming 🤫," Aniston simply captioned the photos. In the first pic, the star appeared to be walking on the set of a photo shoot, while the other snap featured her cascading, wavy blonde hair as she reclined with her hands behind her head.

Aniston tagged a new Instagram account for the brand LolaVie, which appears to be launching on September 8.

While the star didn't give any more details about LolaVie, public trademark filings for "LolaVie" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggest that beauty products may be coming.

The trademark for LolaVie covers a wide range of beauty items including haircare, face and body lotions, candles, face and body soaps, nailcare and deodorant.

Fans immediately started showing their excitement when they saw Aniston's announcement. "I don't know exactly what this is, but I'm sure it's going to be awesome! I am excited," one person wrote in the comments.

Another fan added: "JENNIFER ANISTON BUSINESSWOMAN i know that's right !!!"

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time Aniston has introduced LolaVie to the world. In 2010, the actress created her own fragrance with the same name. The "sexy and clean" perfume was inspired by her chill California girl lifestyle, she told Women's Wear Daily at the time.

"I want people to go, 'What is that? You smell great!' But most of all I wanted it to smell natural," Aniston told WWD.