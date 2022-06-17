As Part of Youtube's Beauty Festival, the Emmy-award winning actress joined the fans at Chris McMillan's salon

Jennifer Aniston Surprises 2 Fans at Her Hairstylist's Salon — and Talks 'The Rachel' Haircut

Jennifer Aniston can do it all! Act, produce and... style hair?

During a special appearance on Youtube's Beauty Festival, which aired Thursday on the website, Aniston, 53, is joined by comedian Benito Skinner at her hairstylist Chris McMillan's salon to surprise two fans.

Toward the beginning of the broadcast, The Morning Show actress is featured with McMillan as they explain their plan to prank two unsuspecting women who think they are going to be getting their haircut by McMillan himself. Instead, the pair are introduced to another stylist, "Jenny," who is played by Benito Skinner who pretends to be filling in for the celebrity stylist.

After meeting the women at the salon, Skinner shared that "The Rachel" happened "in this sacred space" referring to Aniston's iconic haircut on Friends — which Mcmillan cut himself.

In the video, Aniston appears to be wearing a momento from her time playing Rachel on the beloved comedy in the form of a dress worn by her co-star Courteney Cox.

Last weekend, the actress shared a throwback to her Instagram Story featuring Cox, 58, in a lace-trimmed dress that her character, Monica Geller, had worn on the show.

Alongside it she wrote, "Does the dress look familiar? 👀 Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends."

Proving to everyone that the Friends wardrobe is timeless and that she did, in fact, still have the dress, Aniston also reposted a photo from McMillan's Instagram account while wearing it.

As Skinner gets the women set up to wash their hair, Aniston and McMillian are following along from another room.

Jennifer Aniston and Benito Skinner Surprise Two Clients at Her Hairstylist’s Salon with New Looks in Prank Video From left: Chris McMillan, Jennifer Aniston and Benito Skinner | Credit: Derek Blasburg/Youtube

The comedian then lays towels over the women's faces as part of a "meditation" leaving the perfect window for Aniston to enter the room and take Skinner's place between the pair.

In the second part of the clip, which aired toward the end of the broadcast, Aniston surprised the woman when they open their eyes to find the Emmy-award winning actress.

After they move to the other room to begin the haircut, Benito asks Aniston about her iconic 90s cut.

"Jen, your hair is iconic, can you at least tell us the story of "The Rachel," Benito asked.

"The nightmare," she sighs. "You mean the 'nightmare of the Rachel?' "

Jennifer Aniston and Benito Skinner Surprise Two Clients at Her Hairstylist’s Salon with New Looks in Prank Video Jennifer Aniston with a fan | Credit: Derek Blasburg/Youtube

"Chris came in, I was 20 minutes old and I walked in and he basically was like… 'sit in the chair'," Aniston recalled.

She continued, "So, I sat in the chair and he went 'this is a disaster' And then he just chopped it all off, and that's how it happened."

"I had no say in it," she said.

Later McMillan joined the group and ends up completing the haircut for the two women after all.

In an episode of PEOPLE's Pop Cultured that aired earlier this year, Aniston's now iconic hairstyle is looked at in great detail, featuring quotes from Aniston over the years highlighting her true feelings about the look.

Rachel Green Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green | Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty

Back in 2011, Aniston said in an interview with Allure that despite her love and longstanding relationship with McMillan, he was "the bane of my existence because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look," Entertainment Weekly senior editor Gerrad Hall pointed out.

At the time, Aniston added, "'How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen.'"