Did Jennifer Aniston’s Stylist Just Give Us a Peek Inside the Actress' Massive Closet?

With her social media takeover in full effect, there’s probably a lot of Jennifer Aniston-related content on your Instagram feed right now. But this latest post, courtesy of the actresses’ stylist Nina Hallworth, is worth noting.

Hallworth, who also works with Patrick Dempsey, Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, just shared a behind-the-scenes photo from what could very well be the inside of Aniston’s closet.

She captioned the post simply with two emojis: a boxing glove and a camera, adding the hashtag “#knockout” to describe the blonde beauty.

Image zoom Nina Claire/ Instagram

In the snap, The Morning Show star can be seen wearing a black trench coat and strappy black stilettos as she strikes a pose next to a massive dressing room, sectioned into three separate walk-in closets with minimalist wooden panels — a space that her Friends character Rachel Green would kill for.

Although the angle of the photo obscures our vision to the majority of the shelves and hanging areas, two shelves lined with dark purses and clutches are partially visible.

We also get a glimpse of what appears to be Aniston’s mini skirt collection, with a pink floral pencil skirt and a black and white tweed peeking out from the bottom-tier section of the first closet.

A few stacks of sweaters — essential for achieving the actresses’ signature casual-cool street style — are also visible, folded neatly in the center section.

Image zoom Nina Claire/ Instagram

Hallworth had previously shared another photo of Aniston posing in the exact same closet. In January 2018, the stylist posted a pic of Aniston wearing her Schiaparelli Couture gown before attending the Golden Globe Awards standing a bit further down the hallway in front of shelves of shoes protected behind glass doors.

On Tuesday, the actress finally joined Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy with her very first post: a selfie of the entire core cast of Friends. The picture marks the first time they’ve been photographed all together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the photo. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Shortly after the post was shared, Aniston’s account became briefly unavailable, presumably as a result of the hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to follow her. Minutes later, it was up and running again.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” a spokesperson for Instagram told PEOPLE in a statement. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston is wasting no time getting busy on the platform. As first spotted by Comments by Celebs, the actress has already commented on a few of her celebrity friends’ posts, including Matt LeBlanc‘s photo celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Friends premiere last month.

“You don’t have to # me anymore,” she wrote.

She also commented on a selfie posted by Courteney Cox of the two women with LeBlanc, which Cox captioned, “A rare night and I love it.”

“A rare comment and I love YOU,” Aniston wrote.