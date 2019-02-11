Jennifer Aniston Is 52! See Her Style Evolution from Girl Next Door to Super Glam
We can’t believe how time flies. Jen, we knew you when — and you’re just getting started
1984
In a photo from the Rudolf Steiner School yearbook. Born to actor parents John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Aniston graduated from New York City’s LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 1987 and headed to Hollywood to try her luck.
1990
In a quintessential boho '90s ensemble at an NBC pool party.
1990
Here, a promo shot as Jeannie Bueller from the sitcom Ferris Bueller.
1992
The soft bangs and denim vest seem about right for the early '90s.
1994
After the 1990 sitcom Ferris Bueller and the horror flick Leprechaun in 1993, Aniston landed Friends in 1994. That Rachel haircut? “I was not a fan,” she later said.
1998
Glasses were her go-to accessory at the 9th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California.
Late 1990s
Playing Rachel Green won Aniston an Emmy, and she found real-life pals in costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
2002
Going totally girl-next-door to promote, appropriately, The Good Girl in L.A.
2004
In her signature shade at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
2009
Rocking a metallic mini at the Women in Film Crystal Lucy Awards on Friday, June 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.
2013
The actress matched the carpet at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in L.A.
2018
“I don’t think life stops after 50,” Aniston said in 2017. “If anything, it gets more and more exciting.”