Jennifer Aniston Is 52! See Her Style Evolution from Girl Next Door to Super Glam

We can’t believe how time flies. Jen, we knew you when — and you’re just getting started

By People Staff
Updated February 11, 2021 09:30 AM

1 of 12

1984

Credit: Todd Williamson/Filmmagic

In a photo from the Rudolf Steiner School yearbook. Born to actor parents John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Aniston graduated from New York City’s LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 1987 and headed to Hollywood to try her luck.

2 of 12

1990

Credit: Barry King/Wireimage

In a quintessential boho '90s ensemble at an NBC pool party.

3 of 12

1990

Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBC/Getty

Here, a promo shot as Jeannie Bueller from the sitcom Ferris Bueller.

4 of 12

1992

Credit: Getty

The soft bangs and denim vest seem about right for the early '90s.

5 of 12

1994

Credit: NBCU/GETTY

After the 1990 sitcom Ferris Bueller and the horror flick Leprechaun in 1993, Aniston landed Friends in 1994. That Rachel haircut? “I was not a fan,” she later said.

6 of 12

1998

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

Glasses were her go-to accessory at the 9th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California.

7 of 12

Late 1990s

Credit: NBC/Getty

Playing Rachel Green won Aniston an Emmy, and she found real-life pals in costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

8 of 12

2002

Credit: Robert Gauthier/Getty

Going totally girl-next-door to promote, appropriately, The Good Girl in L.A.

9 of 12

2004

Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty

In her signature shade at the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

10 of 12

2009

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

Rocking a metallic mini at the Women in Film Crystal Lucy Awards on Friday, June 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.

11 of 12

2013

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress matched the carpet at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in L.A. 

12 of 12

2018

Credit: Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com

“I don’t think life stops after 50,” Aniston said in 2017. “If anything, it gets more and more exciting.”

By People Staff