The former castmates remember which items they snagged from the Friends set when filming wrapped in 2004

Jennifer Aniston Stole One of Monica's Dresses from the Friends Set — and She Still Wears It!

When Friends ended its 10-year-run over a decade ago, the cast made sure to grab some sentimental mementos from the set. But for Jennifer Aniston, one of the items she took wasn't even from her character Rachel Green's wardrobe — it was from Monica Geller's closet!

Courteney Cox

"I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore," Aniston, 52, says. "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves."

Cox, who portrayed Monica in the series, actually didn't take anything from the set. But now she wishes she had. "I'm not a person that collects things. And then I regret it. I'm actually going to steal something tonight," she says.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends', circa 1995

The other actors all took some other small pieces of the Friends world home with them. Kudrow has Phoebe Buffay's rings. LeBlanc stole an "I Love Friends" license plate. "I put it on Schwimmer's car," he says. "It took him a week to realize. Do you remember?"

"Did you?" Schwimmer asks. LeBlanc replies, "Yes, that was me."

Friends Reunion

Meanwhile, Schwimmer has held on to Ross Geller's "little Professor Geller placards from my office at the museum" and Perry "stole the cookie jar that had a clock on it and I gave it to Lisa." He added, "At one point she looked at it and thought it was a real clock."

The cast was overcome with emotion when they reunited, now only for the second time since the finale aired in 2004, to shoot a non-scripted celebration of the NBC series airing on HBO Max.

friends reunion

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc says. "We pick up right where we left off."

"It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," says Perry of why the show has found such a following. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."