The actress got candid about her unruly tresses on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Wavy Hair in Barefaced Selfie: 'Okay, Humidity'

Jennifer Aniston is letting her natural hair texture shine!

The 52-year-old actress shared two new selfies on Instagram Thursday, showing off her wavy strands styled in a deep part, as she smiled to the camera wearing minimal makeup.

"Okay, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫⁣," she captioned the snaps. "Let's go…..👊🏼💪🏼@lolavie."

She gave a shoutout to her new haircare line, LolaVie, which launched in September, hoping her styling creams can help out her full tresses.

"Sexy bed hair though…." actress Ali Wentworth commented. Sara Foster added, "Honestly, I'm very into it."

Aniston's beauty brand carries two must-have products, the Glossing Detangler Spray ($25) and a Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner ($29).

The actress called the detangler "the Swiss Army Knife" of hair products during a chat with PEOPLE in September because of its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine — and has streamlined her routine to three steps because of it: shampooing, conditioning followed by a few spritzes of this.

It's the perfect product for the star, who described her head full of waves as having "300 personalities."

Aniston also told PEOPLE that when it came to product development, she was most focused on replenishing hair health.

"How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment?" she said. "That's what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect."

The result included items that are cruelty-free, vegan and created without gluten, parabens, preservatives, phthalates, silicones and sulfates.

To make sure she got it just right, she enlisted friends — both men and women — in the development phase. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she shared.

One major celeb fan happened to be Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux. In December, the actor posted a photo of the LolvaVie Perfecting Leave-In on his Instagram Story and raved about it.