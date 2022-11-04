Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Natural Curls in Post-Shower Haircare Routine

Jennifer Aniston recently told PEOPLE how her haircare brand LolaVie has helped her embrace her natural texture 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 4, 2022
jennifer aniston
Photo: jennifer aniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston is letting her hair down.

The actress and beauty entrepreneur let her fans in on her post-shower haircare routine on Instagram and she went "au naturale" for the tutorial.

In the reel shared on Thursday, The Morning Show star, 53, grabbed what appears to be the Lightweight Hair Oil from her beauty brand LolaVie and ran it through her damp natural locks.

After making sure her tresses were nice and hydrated, Aniston gave the camera a couple of confident poses.

"Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie," she captioned the post, which garnered comments from her celebrity pals Naomi Watts, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lauren Kennedy and Rita Wilson.

In September, the Friends actress celebrated LolaVie's one-year anniversary with two new additions — the Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner — and spoke with PEOPLE on how creating LolaVie has helped her personal haircare journey.

"I've never been able to really just do it without mixing a ton of different products into my palm to make it behave. So, it was a big relief for me to have the products that we've created so far [during that time], because I was able to do my own hair," she shared.

On how LolaVie has helped her let her curls loose she said: "I've never had been able to have nice curls at the beach. It's just always looks like a rat's nest. So it was amazing. I'd been spending a lot of time at the beach, which can make my hair really dry. Having the detangler and the leave-in do its thing has been one of the greatest gifts. The best sort of show of success is that if it's working for me, then I feel like I'm satisfied."

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Aniston first teased her latest launches with a shower photoshoot — and her Friends costar David Schwimmer showed his love by getting in on the beauty action and recreating the calming bathroom snapshots.

"@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" he wrote under the hilarious picture of himself covered in shampoo while taking a shower, which prompted Aniston to comment, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a>, David Schwimmer
Jennifer Aniston/David Schwimmer/Instagram

When debuting LolaVie in 2021, Aniston told PEOPLE that creating the brand was an "organic" endeavor, especially as someone who's struggled with maintaining her hair.

"It's always been a problem growing it and keeping it healthy. So, it's been my thorn, for sure, which is why this all feels very organic for me to face a hair product head on and go, 'Let's make something great.'"

It was also in tune with her haircare philosophy, which is to stick to "what makes me feel the most comfortable."

"I just love a good blowout," she said. "Hairstyles have never been my thing. I just want to feel good in my skin at the end of the day, no matter what I am wearing," she shared.

