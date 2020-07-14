Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Sweaty 'Post-Workout Self Portrait' on Yoga Mat

The actress revealed that her yoga mat had an outline of her body in sweat after a hard workout

Jennifer Aniston got in a great workout this week — and she has the picture to prove it!

On Monday, the Friends star shared an all-too-relatable photo on her Instagram Story, which featured her sweat-silhouette on a yoga mat after completing a workout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, viewers can see the outline of Aniston's body imprinted from the actress laying on the mat. The detailed marking depicts a clear shape of the actress's legs and shoulders, as well as a tracing of her cropped workout top.

"Post-workout self portrait," the 51-year-old called the picture.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; Inset: Leon Bennett/Getty

Aside from working out, the actress has also turned to other activities to stay busy while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In early May, the Morning Show actress gave her millions of followers a look at the not-so-exciting task she was doing to pass the time: staring at her laundry machine.

The star filmed herself watching her laundry spin around accompanied by Tyga and Curtis Roach’s song “Bored in the House."

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In May, Aniston expressed how much she'd like the pandemic to be over, posting a throwback shot of herself giving the middle finger alongside the caption: "Dear Covid...⁣You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT."

Although staying at home may be boring at times, Aniston previously said that she wasn’t finding it too difficult to manage.

"I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream," Aniston joked in early April, during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge."

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there," she added.

Making the most of her free time, Aniston has also been doing a lot of chores.

Aniston went on to tell Kimmel that her “favorite thing in the world” was doing the dishes, but that she actually had to scale back on the spring cleaning.

“I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets,” she joked.