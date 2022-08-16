Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'

The star shared an inside look at her tropical getaway with her close friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka

By
Published on August 16, 2022 03:45 PM
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Beach Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'
Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston . Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram (2)

Jennifer Aniston's summer vacation style is here to inspire your next beach trip.

The Friends alum, 53, jumped on Instagram this week to share a glimpse into a recent vacation where she is seen enjoying the beach and letting her natural curly hair texture run free.

Aniston is joined in the series of shots by longtime friend, and former co-star, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

The post, captioned "Take us back 🙏🏼," shows the friends enjoying the tropical destination with walks down the beach, laying by the ocean and one shot catches Bateman, 53, getting in a little screen time while wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat. Aniston also shows off her cool, mis-matched bikini style wearing a black triangle top with red bottoms.

Jason Bateman.
Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston.
L: Caption Jason Bateman. PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
R: Caption Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston. PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In one photo, Aniston poses alongside Anka who are both wearing matching linen bags slung over their shoulders as The Morning Show actress' sun hat rests behind her head revealing her natural curly hair texture.

Celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson commented on the carousel of images writing, "i love beachy jen 😍🔥."

In an interview with InStyle magazine in 2019, Aniston reminisced on her hair struggles as a kid, before she sported one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time, "The Rachel" on Friends.

"When I was younger, I was in hell," she said describing her adolescent curly hair. "I tried every product known to man."

Aniston said that before her acting career took off, one of the many jobs she had as a kid was actually cutting hair.

Jennifer Aniston.
Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston.
L: Caption Jennifer Aniston. PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
R: Caption Amanda Anka and Jennifer Aniston. PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

"I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high. I could probably cut your hair," Aniston told the magazine.

Aniston and Bateman's friendship spans decades and the pair have co-starred in five films together. In 2017, Bateman and his wife accompanied Aniston on a New Year's trip to Cabo along with the actress' then-husband Justin Theroux.

Earlier that year, Aniston gave the Smartless co-host a heartfelt tribute when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The part that I'm the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather," she said. "It's like, 'Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!' But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around."

Related Articles
Kim Kardsahian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in Incredibles Tee and Risque Bikini Bottoms. https://www.instagram.com/p/CguaZ1WpRIE/
Kim Kardashian Posts Sexy Seaside Photo Shoot in 'Incredibles' Tee and Risqué Bikini Bottoms
Kendall Jenner wearing a two-in-one outfit in her latest Instagram post
Kendall Jenner Puts on Beachside Fashion Show in Sexy Vintage Look
Kim Kardashian Poses in Same Sizzling Silver Bikini That She Wore With Pete Davidson Days Prior. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfB7i0ZrHuq/.
Kim Kardashian Shares More Sexy Bikini Shots After Praising Pete Davidson's 'Content Taking Boyfriend' Skills
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
Kim and Khloe Kardashian channel 70s icon Barbarella in metallic swimsuits during their island getaway to Turks and Caicos
See Kim and Khloé Kardashian in Sexy, Matching Silver Swimsuits on Tropical Getaway
Kendall Jenner Relaxes in Floral Bikinis On Tropical Oceanside Getaway https://www.instagram.com/p/CgAlpdnv-PV/ kendalljenner Verified 🫶🏼 1d
Kendall Jenner Rocks Multiple Floral Bikinis During Tropical Oceanside Getaway
Chantel Jeffries
Chantel Jeffries Swims with Turtles in The Bahamas, Plus More Celeb Summer Vacations!
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation
Pete Davidson Passes Kim Kardashian's 'Content Taking Boyfriend Test' During Tropical Vacation
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Wavy Hair in Barefaced Selfie: 'Okay, Humidity'
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos
Image
Beach Patrol: Winter Getaways
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook Sports Bikini in Dreamy Beach Photo
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula honeymoon
Inside 'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula's Honeymoon in St. John: 'Long Overdue'
mary fitzgerald
'Selling Sunset' 's Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Celebrate in Morocco & More Celeb Vacations!
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Strikes a Sultry Pose in a Plunging Swimsuit