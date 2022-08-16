Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Natural Curls and Bikini Style in Vacation Snaps: 'Take Us Back'

Jennifer Aniston's summer vacation style is here to inspire your next beach trip.

The Friends alum, 53, jumped on Instagram this week to share a glimpse into a recent vacation where she is seen enjoying the beach and letting her natural curly hair texture run free.

Aniston is joined in the series of shots by longtime friend, and former co-star, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

The post, captioned "Take us back 🙏🏼," shows the friends enjoying the tropical destination with walks down the beach, laying by the ocean and one shot catches Bateman, 53, getting in a little screen time while wearing a wide-brimmed sun hat. Aniston also shows off her cool, mis-matched bikini style wearing a black triangle top with red bottoms.

In one photo, Aniston poses alongside Anka who are both wearing matching linen bags slung over their shoulders as The Morning Show actress' sun hat rests behind her head revealing her natural curly hair texture.

Celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson commented on the carousel of images writing, "i love beachy jen 😍🔥."

In an interview with InStyle magazine in 2019, Aniston reminisced on her hair struggles as a kid, before she sported one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time, "The Rachel" on Friends.

"When I was younger, I was in hell," she said describing her adolescent curly hair. "I tried every product known to man."

Aniston said that before her acting career took off, one of the many jobs she had as a kid was actually cutting hair.

"I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high. I could probably cut your hair," Aniston told the magazine.

Aniston and Bateman's friendship spans decades and the pair have co-starred in five films together. In 2017, Bateman and his wife accompanied Aniston on a New Year's trip to Cabo along with the actress' then-husband Justin Theroux.

Earlier that year, Aniston gave the Smartless co-host a heartfelt tribute when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The part that I'm the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather," she said. "It's like, 'Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!' But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around."