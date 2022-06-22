Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Expert-Level Hairstyling Skills While Demoing Her Latest LolaVie Hair Oil

Jennifer Aniston just gave major Rachel Green vibes in her latest Instagram beauty video.

On Tuesday, The Morning Show star announced the launch of her brand LolaVie's latest hair product — the "multifunctional" Lightweight Hair Oil — with a quirky hairstyling tutorial.

"Sometimes what I love to do is mix the LolaVie hair oil with a little bit of the leave-in conditioner for a little bit of an extra shine," she said while mixing the two products into her hair. "I like to call it LolaVie!" she added while zhuzhing her hair for added volume.

But if Aniston's styling tips weren't already convincing of the oil's results, its promised performance certainly is.

"This 97% naturally-derived hair oil helps transform the look of dull, damaged, and dry hair while finishing your style," the brand stated in a release. "Vegan keratin complex helps boost hydration and reduce frizz, natural botanical extracts provide luminous shine, and other plant-based ingredients smooth split ends, condition and repair the look of damaged hair."

The product's fragrance also holds notes of herbal, citrus and wood inspired by Aniston's favorite spas and that "instantly transport someone to a serene, calm feeling with pops of brightness."

Aniston, 53, launched LolaVie last September. "I've been working on this for quite a long time," she told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the brand's announcement. "I got the bug [to go] behind the curtain and figure out development of hair products years ago."

When it came to the brand's cruelty-free and vegan-free formulas (which are crafted without gluten, parabens, preservatives, phthalates, silicones and sulfates), she explained, "How can we give hair that is really damaged and goes through the wear and tear that mine has gone through nourishment? That's what we focused on we were all very particular about. It just had to be absolutely perfect."

She also recruited her friends to test out the products were built to perfection. "Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she shared.

This wouldn't be the first time the Friends star has put her LolaVie expertise to the test.

Aniston and Skinner prepped their hair for a cut using LolaVie's Glossing Detangler, which was the first product the brand launched. While applying the product, she explained that the amount of spray used depends on the thickness of someone's hair. "I'm sorry I'm just a shameless plug," she then joked.

Aniston also walked through her iconic "The Rachel Cut," referring to the '90s layered style belonging to her Friends character.

"Chris came in, I was 20 minutes old and I walked in and he basically was like… 'sit in the chair'," Aniston remembered. "So, I sat in the chair and he went 'this is a disaster' And then he just chopped it all off, and that's how it happened."