Jennifer Aniston Says She 'Couldn't Do Short Hair' for a Role After 'The Rachel' Cut on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's longer hair is here to stay.

The Friends star doesn't hold back when it comes to sharing her feelings on the now iconic "The Rachel" haircut her character famously rocked on the '90s hit sitcom Friends. And in a recent joint interview with Adam Sandler on The Drew Barrymore Show, the star took it even further, claiming she could never do short hair again.

While Aniston and her Murder Mystery 2 costar were on Barrymore's show promoting their upcoming Netflix original film, the host mentioned that the three of them should do a remake of the hit '70s sitcom Three's Company.

After suggesting it to the duo, a picture of the three leads from the show appeared on screen, and Barrymore asked Aniston if she would rather be Chrissy or Janet in their hypothetical remake. While both Barrymore and Aniston said they could be either, Aniston said, "I couldn't do the short hair" that Janet rocks, so she would have to be Chrissy.

Barrymore agreed that even beyond the locks, she is much more a Janet "no-nonsense" kind of girl, and Aniston would make sense for the role of Chrissy. Also, confirming that she could rock Janet's short 'do in their maybe-soon-to-be movie remake of the show.

Over a decade ago, in 2011, Aniston, who founded her own haircare line LolaVie in 2021, said in an interview with Allure that despite her working relationship and friendship with her hairstylist Chris McMillan, he was "the bane of my existence because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look."

Aniston also bluntly added, "'How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen.'"

McMillan told Marie Clare years ago that he knows very well that "The Rachel" was "Jen's least favorite hairstyle" because "I hear about it every time I style her hair."